Local COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest point since May 28, but East Alabama Medical Center warns more may be on the horizon.
There were 16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Thursday, but hospital officials fear more are coming, EAMC reported.
The number of calls to EAMC’s 334-528-SICK hotline has sharply risen in the past week. The number of tests and confirmed cases of the virus in Chambers and Lee counties has also sharply increased, which could mean an increase in hospitalizations within the next 10 to 14 days, EAMC said.
Chambers County is averaging 10 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past seven days, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. There were 15 new cases confirmed Wednesday.
Lee County is averaging about 23 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past seven days. There were 26 new cases confirmed Wednesday, according to state health statistics.
EAMC is asking the local community to be vigilant and do its part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“With more cases in the community, EAMC physicians are reminding the public to wear a mask when in public, especially when six feet of distance cannot be guaranteed between individuals,” EAMC said. “Of course, the better solution is to either stay home when possible and to avoid gatherings — especially large gatherings — with people outside of your household.”
Case countCOVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout east Alabama.
There were 487 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 784 in Lee County, 136 in Macon County, 327 in Russell County and 498 in Tallapoosa County as of 5:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the health department.
There were 27,796 confirmed cases and 801 reported COVID-19 deaths in Alabama.
