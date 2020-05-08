Bars, restaurants and salons can reopen May 11, but local leaders warn that success will depend on customers and proprietors alike keeping public health in mind.
Gov. Kay Ivey continued her slow walk-back of business restrictions Friday, extending her Safer at Home order to May 22 and loosening the restrictions on eateries, gyms, barber shops and other service-related businesses. Limited seating and 6-foot distancing between tables will be mandatory, along with additional sanitation rules and guidelines.
Jenny Woolward, owner of Good Ol’ Boys restaurant in Auburn, was understandably elated with the news.
"We are so ready… we'll be ready when the governor allows us to open," she said.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said he appreciated how Ivey has rolled out these next steps.
“I’m very happy that Gov. Ivey did it today, instead of waiting until Friday, because it gives our businesses more time to get ready,” said Fuller.
Fuller met with city department heads Friday afternoon to discuss what Ivey’s new guidance means for the city’s parks and other public spaces.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders supported the original Safer at Home order issued last week, but he was plain about his disappointment over bars and restaurants being left out. Anders and other large city mayors around the state lobbied Ivey’s office this week for looser restrictions.
That campaign appears to have paid off.
“I’m very pleased with the governor’s and state public health officer’s actions today, and their concern for the small business community,” Anders said.
Anders went on to stress, however, that businesses and customers are still obliged to observe social distancing, limited occupancy and the like to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
“We need to take these liberties very seriously,” Anders said.
In fact, two downtown Auburn fixtures – David Bancroft’s restaurants Acre and Bow and Arrow – took to Facebook on Friday to tell customers they will be slow for now.
“While we are ready for the challenge of reentering this new landscape of service and hospitality, it will take time for us to prepare our dining rooms, restock our kitchens and retrain our staff based on these new recommendations.
“For these reasons, we have elected to keep our dining rooms closed for just a bit longer, and [we] will share our opening date at a later time,” the statement read.
Ken Ward, Executive Director of Opelika Main Street, said he expects the city’s bars and restaurants will all be cleaned, ready and waiting for business, on or soon after May 11.
“I think it’s actually going to be a great thing for downtown’s bars, breweries and restaurants,” said Ward, who fought off COVID-19 earlier this spring. “We’re looking forward to welcoming people back to downtown.”
