With the announcement Wednesday that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire effective July 31, President Donald Trump will appoint his second Associate Justice to the nation’s highest court since taking office last year.
Whoever is confirmed has the potential to influence the nation's highest court for decades, but Auburn University experts who weighed in on the subject say the amount of impact the new justice will have is yet to be seen.
“Should President Trump nominate a person similar to Justice Kennedy who would become more of a swing vote, there probably won’t be much of a difference on the Court,” said Steven Brown, an associate professor teaching constitutional law at Auburn. “If he nominates someone drastically different from Kennedy, there would be no swing vote; that person would be securely in one camp on most issues.”
Wayne Flynt, an emeritus professor in Auburn’s Department of History, told the Opelika-Auburn News that he doesn’t believe a new justice will change the course of two hot-button issues in America: abortion and same-sex marriage.
“I’m not sure it will have any profound influence,” he said of Kennedy’s retirement and replacement. “Now, in terms of solidifying the long-term conservatism of the Court, I think that’s a different matter altogether. Probably for the next 30 or 40 years, we’ll have the most conservative Supreme Court we’ve had in 100 years.”
Like Flynt, Brown mentioned abortion as an issue that often is in the forefront of Americans’ minds as they follow a Supreme Court nomination process.
“Despite a major case in the area coming before the justices only about once a decade, abortion seems to be the litmus test for nominees,” Brown said. “Most people are much more affected by the Court’s rulings on speech, religion, discrimination, and search and seizure powers of law enforcement.”
While “big-ticket item” cases often see a 5-4 vote, “just as consequential but much lower-profile cases are often decided with near unanimity,” he added.
Alabama judges
Two Alabama judges – William Pryor Jr. and Kevin C. Newsom – are on Trump’s short list as potential nominees to replace Kennedy. But Brown believes residents of the Yellowhammer State shouldn’t expect either of them to be the president’s pick.
“I would be surprised if either were given serious consideration,” the professor said. “Judge Newsom has only been on the bench for a little over a year, and I don’t believe his other qualifications outweigh concerns that would be raised about his limited experience as a judge.”
Although Justice Elena Kagan had no judicial experience before she was nominated to the Supreme Court by then-President Barack Obama in 2010, “her experience as U.S. Solicitor General and as the dean of Harvard Law School – and the fact that she knew several senators from her time working on the Senate Judiciary Committee – offset any doubts about her ability to serve on the Supreme Court,” Brown explained.
As for Pryor, Brown believes the federal appeals court judge from Mobile has his history working against him.
“The circumstances of his temporary recess appointment by President Bush in 2004 and the fact that he was only able to win Senate confirmation because of the Gang of 14 agreement that shook loose several judicial nominations stalled in the Senate in 2005 are not in his favor,” Brown said.
By contrast, Flynt doesn’t think Pryor should be discounted.
“Pryor strikes me as being very conservative, but somewhat in the Kennedy mode,” he explained. “I would view him as an experienced and qualified Supreme Court justice.”
Effect on elections
If Trump’s nominee is not confirmed before November, voters could flock to the polls in droves for the midterm elections. Party members on both ends of the political spectrum likely will try to use the vacancy as a way to encourage voting, as the Supreme Court nominee must be confirmed by the Senate.
Many of the key seats in November's election belong to Republicans who are retiring, or who are in trouble, Flynt said. That could spell trouble for the party in once-red areas that are trending blue.
"The Republican danger is that they're going to be clobbered in suburbs of major cities, where the incomes are high, the people well-eduated, and traditionally Republican in ideology, but are shifting now quickly against the Republican Party," he said.
But regardless of party affiliation, voters on both sides of the aisle should care about the effects of casting a ballot.
“For what it is worth, a vacancy on a nine-member Court really is a big deal,” Brown said. “But people who care about the judiciary know that the lower federal courts are where the bulk of all law is made, as thousands of critical decisions are rendered on that level.
“A president who fills those hundreds of district and circuit court vacancies will have a far more lasting impact than the one who focuses on the Supreme Court and the 80 (to) 90 cases it now decides annually. So in that sense, the control of the Senate really should be the focus, as every federal judge must be confirmed there.”