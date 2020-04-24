Alana Jordan, an Auburn High School student, had a lot of free time after schools went remote with their teaching.
She was reading the news, like many Americans, about the coronavirus and saw a need that wasn’t being met.
“As I watched the news during this dreaded quarantine from my schoolmates and friends, I heard that truck drivers were finding it more difficult to grab their own meals due to the shutdown of businesses across the country,” the 17-year-old said.
Deciding she wanted to do something to help, Jordan started Project Feed a Trucker.
All that free time suddenly had a purpose, and Jordan was packing up lunches for truckers who might be going hungry on the job.
“With my mom’s help, we ordered the items online and used grocery pickup,” she said. “We safely fed 50 truck drivers with $100. Now that’s a win. It included the choice of prepackaged items like tuna or PB&J, crackers, Jell-O, and of course, a Little Debbie, plus a bottle of water.
“I set the bags on the table, and the drivers were able to choose which meal choice they preferred, and all were very mindful of the safe 6-foot distance in place.”
Jordan wanted to be safe, while also doing something helpful. She set up a table at a truck stop on Wire Road outside Auburn and observed social distancing.
“Social distancing and safety was my No. 1 factor,” she said.
Jordan has hopes that the project may grow. She would like to set it up again in the future and perhaps even have others donate so that Project Feed a Trucker gets bigger.
“She threw this together, and it was successful,” said Ensley Jordan, her mother. “Due to the digital era we live in, the project created good vibes and appreciation towards truckers everywhere. I think the online shares have sent positivity out to those when they needed it most.”
Her mother said she also has thought about continuing the project, even once the coronavirus pandemic ends.
“I set out to simply do a good thing for someone else and get out in the sun,” Jordan said. “I never knew how much this project would lift my own spirits. I never wanted any recognition but in the process I have learned that Project Feed a Trucker did more than feed a trucker a meal.
“It fed positivity into a large group when they needed it most. The online comments and shares, messages, text and even phone calls have proven that the simplest of things can uplift the morale of many.”
