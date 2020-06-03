The number of patients hospitalized due to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 steadily rose at East Alabama Medical Center over a three-day period.
There were 27 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier due to confirmed or suspected COVID-19, an increase of two patients since Monday, the hospital said Tuesday.
There were 25 patients hospitalized Monday, 22 on Sunday and 19 on Saturday, according to hospital data.
Of those hospitalized, only one ventilator is in use, EAMC said.
The medical center saw the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized May 23 and 28 when there were 16 patients hospitalized.
There were 18,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 649 confirmed virus-related deaths in Alabama as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Locally, there were 358 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 550 in Lee County, 85 in Macon County, 175 in Russell County and 428 in Tallapoosa County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
There were 26 total reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Chambers County, 34 in Lee County, four in Macon County and 65 in Tallapoosa County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to ADPH.
