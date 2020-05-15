Hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center remain steady after seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients.
The number of patients hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 within the hospital system rose from 27 to 34 on Tuesday but decreased to 32 on Wednesday.
The number of patients between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier remained at 32 on Thursday, the hospital said. Of those 32 hospitalized, four are on ventilators.
Antibody testing
EAMC began testing its front-line employees for COVID-19 antibodies April 29 and is now testing the general public at the discretion of their physician, said Kathy Storey, EAMC lab director.
Antibody tests look for evidence in the bloodstream that someone had been exposed to COVID- 19 in the past. Antibody testing will not diagnose a current infection.
The test does help determine whether someone has been exposed to the virus, but it cannot determine immunity, said Troy Thaxton, EAMC’s chemistry department supervisor.
“There is limited knowledge at this time on re-infection once you have antibodies in your system,” he said. “You may test positive for COVID-19 antibodies, but that does not mean you should be careless and stop taking precautions such as social distancing.”
Thaxton added that a positive antibody test could mean that someone had a past infection with a non-novel, or common, coronavirus strain, such as the common cold virus.
“If someone becomes reinfected with the virus, they could continue to spread it if they do not take the necessary precautions,” he said. “This test is not an ‘all clear.’”
A physician order is required for someone who believes they are a candidate for the antibody test. EAMC recommends people talk with their primary care physician if they believe they should be tested.
“Good candidates are those who tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered,” Storey said. “If you have had signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in the past, but were not tested, you are also a candidate for this test.”
Patients should then take the lab order for their physician to either Auburn Diagnostic Imaging or to Lab Outreach in Opelika, EAMC said.
The antibody test is a blood test. Test results will be available within 36 hours and can be found on the EAMC Patient Portal. People also can contact their primary care physician for results, EAMC officials said.
They said that antibody testing is covered by most insurance carriers, including Medicare.
“If a patient doesn’t have insurance, a 45 percent discount off of the regular charge of $130 will be given, leaving a self-pay balance of $71.50,” a hospital official said.
More information about EAMC’s antibody testing can be found by visiting www.eamc.org/news- and-media/eamc-begins-covid-19-antbody-testing.
Returning to normalDespite the slight increase in patients in the past week, the majority of EAMC employees are returning to the roles they had before March.
“It’s not ‘business as usual’ because we’re all very mindful that the ‘new normal’ applies to everyone,” said John Atkinson, EAMC director of public relations and marketing. “Just as we have been stressing to the community to take special measures to keep themselves and their families safe, we have been taking extra precautions at EAMC.”
Hospital employees are screened daily before entry into the facility, every employee must wear a mask and extra cleaning measures and other preventive efforts are being taken at EAMC, said Atkinson, who added that physicians are seeing a semi-return to normal quicker than expected.
“Our doctors treated as many patients as they could using telehealth during the stay-at-home orders, but some services require, or are easier, when the patient can be seen in person by the physician,” he said.
EAMC also is seeing an increase in surgeries since March, he said.
“For a while, only urgent and emergency surgeries could be done,” Atkinson said. “That created a backlog, but surgery teams are quite busy these days, even performing some procedures on the weekend to help patients get the care they need.”
Local cases
There were 325 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 443 in Lee County, 53 in Macon County, 92 in Russell County and 342 in Tallapoosa County as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There were a total of 22 COVID-19-related deaths in Chambers County, 30 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 56 in Tallapoosa County.
There were 10,968 confirmed cases and 467 deaths in Alabama, according to the ADPH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.