East Alabama Medical Center hit its highest total of COVID-19 patients since late April as hospitalizations continue to rise.
There were 45 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the hospital Monday, the highest total since April 25, according to hospital data. Hospital officials find these numbers disconcerting.
“On June 26, we had 16 positive cases in the hospital, so we have nearly tripled that number in just two-and-a-half weeks,” John Atkinson, EAMC’s spokesperson, said. “With so many new cases being reported every day in our community, the uncertainty of how many will turn into hospitalizations is what concerns our physicians and employees.”
There were 685 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 1,647 in Lee County, 222 in Macon County, 713 in Russell County and 630 in Tallapoosa County as of Monday night, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Alabama recorded 1,860 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases in the state to 54,768. There were also 1,096 virus-related deaths in the state.
Of the 1,096 total deaths, 30 were in Chambers County, 37 in Lee County, nine in Macon County and 69 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
ADPH confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 55 in Lee County, three in Macon County and 27 in Russell County on Sunday. The department did not confirm any new cases in Tallapoosa County on Sunday, according to ADPH data.
Local numbers
EAMC saw the highest number of patients at its drive-through testing site in one week with 613 patients seen last week, the hospital said.
The Auburn University Medical Clinic also saw significant numbers last week. The clinic received 8,987 phone calls in four days. It also conducted 814 tests, of which 107 were positive. The positive percent rate for clinic COVID-19 tests was 13.1 percent, according to EAMC.
East Alabama continues to see a continued rise in COVID-19 cases. Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties are all classified as very high risk COVID-19 counties by ADPH.
The classification comes from the 14-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Chambers County is averaging about eight new cases per day, Lee County is averaging about 35, Macon County is averaging four, Russell County is averaging about 18 and Tallapoosa County is averaging about five, according to ADPH data.
East Alabama isn’t alone, as 34 of the 67 counties in Alabama are designated as very high risk for COVID-19 community spread.
“This is not just a problem in east Alabama; most of the state is still struggling,” Atkinson said. “Last week, we had a hospital in Mississippi looking to place a patient they didn’t have room for. That means other hospitals across Alabama turned them down before they reached out to us, and we had to turn them down as well.
“That’s not something we like to do; but we’re just not in a position to accept patients from elsewhere right now.”
