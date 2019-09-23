The U.S. Department of Transportation recently granted the state $10.8 million to assist with improving the conditions of six bridges within the Lee County stretch of Interstate 85. However the ultimate goal, local officials said, is to someday have all of I-85 six-laned between Montgomery and the Georgia state line.
State Sen. Tom Whatley said the bridge plan in place is to “modify” three sets of twin bridges that lie on either side of I-85 between exits 58 and 60 in Lee County.
Exit 60 in particular has a short acceleration lane, 30 yards long, to merge onto the interstate, Whatley said. Because of this, cars and trucks often have to come to a full stop and then attempt to merge onto the road, where traffic moves upwards of 70 miles per hour.
“What [the project] should do is modify the six bridges and make them three lanes,” he said.
The roads from exit 58 to 62 are the most locally travelled parts of I-85, especially with the interstate coming together with highway 280 and highway 431 in the same area, he said.
The bridges lying along an interstate makes them federal bridges, since interstate highway systems are federal roads. That considered, Whatley worked with other senators and representatives in the area to apply for federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation to complete the necessary modifications.
State Sen. Randy Price was another local official involved in seeking support for the work.
“You can come out any day and see several close calls on I-85 and this is a solution we can count on to decrease traffic incidents,” Price said. “The people of this state deserve the best infrastructure possible.
“The bridges have been heavily traveled and they’re narrow,” he said. “With the amount of traffic that’s on them and the congestion it causes, they can cause wrecks.”
Wrecks that can stop the entire flow of the interstate, he added, with the only other part of the interstate as congested as the one containing the bridges being exit 11 in Montgomery.
In modifiying the conditions of the bridges, Whatley predicts that it will not only increase road safety but economic potential as well.
“This is, in my district, the No. 1 priority that I had,” he said. “The second part of that is to continue to six-lane I-85 in Lee County and then all the way to the Georgia line, and then all the way to the end of the interstate in Montgomery.
"So in my mind, I have several different phases of which this project for the interstate needs to be done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.