Editor’s note: This is another in a series of profile stories spotlighting members of our community and how they are facing the coronavirus impact.
The Rev. Sean Rezek, senior pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika, will mark his two-year anniversary at Trinity in June.
The Pensacola, Fla., native hopes to have many more anniversaries with the church.
His praise for Trinity is coupled with his praise for the community, especially when seeing it come together to cope with the coronavirus.
“I’ve seen the way people have come together in times of need, hardship, worry, disaster, pandemic. … To see the way this community pulls together, it makes me really, really proud to be a member of the community, and it makes me proud to be a pastor in this church. This is a really special congregation,” Rezek said.
Trinity isn’t having in-person services right now, but its members, like those of many other area churches, and the public can watch services on Facebook Live. The services are also saved if people want to watch them later.
Other changes include the worship band to record a number of songs — audio and video — if needed. The music minister and the organist also will record hymns in the sanctuary.
“We’re trying to blend those two services together into one, so everybody gets some of what they’re used to,” he said.
On Facebook Live, the church typically gets 500 or 550 hits a week. Three hours after this past Sunday’s service, the church had 1,500 views.
“As of yesterday, we had 2,100,” he said. “That’s remarkable to me because it tells me that people are still in need of a word of hope and encouragement, and a word from the Lord. And that people recognize the need to be involved in worship, even if it’s through technology.
“And thank God that we have the ability to use technology to continue to stay in touch.”
All of the church’s staff members will take turns recording videos — such as a devotional — that will go on the church’s Facebook page.
The church is even thinking creativity when it comes to Communion.
Individual Communion kits were ordered before in-person meetings stopped, so they could be passed out during the service.
“Now we can’t do that …Next week, we’re going to place them in individual Ziplock bags, with gloves, and we’re going to put them outside, basically as a drive-thru. So during the week our members can … drive through and pick up their Communion kit.
“So on the first Sunday of the month, that’s when we do Communion, on the first Sunday of the month, during the service there will be a part of the service where I will invite people, virtually, to take Communion together as a church body,” Rezek said. “I just think that’s a really neat opportunity.”
AppointmentA father of four, Rezek was appointed to serve Trinity and the community in June 2018 by Bishop David Graves, head of the Alabama-West Florida Conference UMC, and his cabinet.
“Typically our appointments, technically, run from year to year, but Bishop Graves, fortunately, is a big believer in long-term appointments …” he said.
Rezek, who preached his first sermon at 23, was serving a church in the Florida Panhandle before coming to Opelika. He’s also served a church in Georgia and churches in other parts of Alabama.
“I absolutely love what I do. I wouldn’t want to do anything else,” he said.
His wife, the Rev. Jennifer Rezek, is also a pastor and Pensacola, Fla., native and serves a small church in Waverly. She’s also extremely involved at Trinity, he said.
“We bought a house here. We’re fully invested in this community. This is home to us. Six months after moving here, my wife said, ‘If it’s all the same to you, maybe we can just retire here.’ You know what, that would be all right to me. We love it here.
“This is our home, and these are our people. It is a special community.”
