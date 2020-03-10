Local residents appear to be well aware of the increasing risk of coronavirus exposure across the United States and the world.
The virus, known as COVID-19, is spread by droplets from coughing and sneezing – much like seasonal flu. Local drug stores report runs on everything from medicine, household necessities, soap and face masks.
“At this point, people seem a little bit over-reactive,” Pharmacist Roger Burnett of Thomas Pharmacy said. “We’re sold out of masks and hand sanitizer as of this morning, although the masks do very little to protect a person that does not have [the virus]. It’s useful, though, if an infected person would wear one.”
Seeing people on the news wearing masks and hoarding hand sanitizer is what’s getting people to go out and do the same, he said.
Chris Finley, a pharmacist at Auburn Pharmacy, said his store gets up to 10 people a day coming in for facemasks and hand sanitizer. However, no one has been asking questions about the virus itself.
“I have had a few people ask me ‘Hey, is this true? Should we be worried about this? Do I need to be getting masks? Do I need to be getting hand sanitizer,’” he said. “Personally, I think the answer is no.”
Some stores – Kroger, for one – have begun putting limits on cold medicine and other related items. Finley said the shortages are real.
“I feel like it is a little bit of an overreaction and that’s what’s kind of causing the shortage and it’s actually causing shortages in hospitals and places that need these masks daily,” Finley said. “We have been supplying some health care facilities too so we try to keep them first priority.”
As for what people can do to lower their chances of getting sick, both Burnett and Finley advise that people be conscious of where they put their hands and regularly wash them.
“Just common-sense measures is all we need to be doing at this point,” Burnett said.
