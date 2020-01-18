Law enforcement officers from Auburn and Opelika turned out recently for the BacktheBadge Lee County’s first “Winter Wonderland — Backing Our Badges” event.
The organization decorated the inside of Auburn’s Greystone Mansion with snowflakes and snowmen, with winter-themed snacks and hot chocolate available for guests to enjoy. The left side of the yard was set aside for a DJ booth and open space for a snowball fight later in the day.
Despite on and off rain showers throughout the afternoon, there was a fair turnout of residents to meet and mingle with their neighborhood heroes.
Heather Richards, BacktheBadge Lee County’s treasurer and event head, said the idea for the event came about during a board meeting. Originally, they were trying to plan an event specifically for adults.
“We’re trying to focus on getting kids, firefighters and policemen closer together; ‘Why don’t we do a kids event?’” Richards said. “In the South, they don’t get snow, so let’s make it a winter wonderland.”
Officers from Auburn, Opelika and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were present with their squad cars and patrol vehicles for kids to explore. Firefighters from Auburn’s Fire Department were also present with a firetruck and plastic hats to hand out.
“When all the kids come up and their eyes get humongous when they see this big truck sitting out here, especially next to other regular-sized vehicles,” Capt. Scott Mangus from the city of Auburn’s Police Department, said. “It lets us get out into the community and talk one-on-one with (residents), gets the guys out of the car so that they can talk and play with the kids.”
