During a time in which Opelika’s East Alabama Medical Center is busy with employees treating people suffering from the coronavirus, the community around the hospital has stepped up in a multitude of ways.
That included locals bringing food to the hospital for a staff that has been working around the clock.
Several restaurants and nonprofit organizations banded together to get meals to EAMC’s employees in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. While the meals and contributions differed among the groups, they were unified by the common goal of providing for the hospital’s staff during a true time of crisis.
“There’s so much love and appreciation for your neighbor and for other people in Opelika. You’re seeing that in droves,” said Ali Rauch, Chicken Salad Chick’s marketing director. “People truly are paying attention to getting takeout because they know these restaurants need it. They’re thanking people and those doctors, and you have the prayer hour that’s happening at EAMC every day. Our community loves each other, and we want to see everybody through to the other side.”
Trinchua Dukes knows too well the strain that working at a hospital can put on someone after spending nearly 20 years at EAMC, and she said she couldn’t imagine what the situation is like now.
A former registered nurse who no longer works due to her cancer diagnosis, Dukes said she was moved by a Facebook post from the owners of Cakeitecture to purchase 11 loaves of bread from the reeling business. Dukes said God told her to take the bread to Ashton Way Apartments Retirement Community in Opelika, where she distributed it among several of the residents.
Dukes continued praying for what else she could do to help, and she said God gave her two words: Jesus Gestures.
Dukes and Cindy Grantham soon created a nonprofit with that name as a joint effort with First United Methodist Church of Opelika, Purpose Baptist Church and Auburn Community Church. Their mission is simple: They will purchase food items from local businesses to help keep them afloat then deliver them to the hospital so the staff doesn’t go hungry during their daily rounds.
Dukes had been meticulous in the planning and stressed the need to individually wrap or bag each food item to avoid cross-contamination. In March, for example, they delivered 150 cookies from Cakeitecture, and used Cakes by Tania in Auburn to provide for the hospital’s seventh floor and its environmental services staff.
“I know as nurses they don’t have time to sit down, unclothe themselves and be able to eat, but they could hold a bag and push a cookie up. It’s just very hard — and I’ve worked in the ICU. I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now,” Dukes said. “(Jesus Gestures) is for anybody who wants to be a part of it. It’s just something I feel like will have a long-term use for our community.”
Like Dukes, Amy Wadsworth Register knows a thing or two about the staff at EAMC. Register, who is the executive director of The CDH Foundation, saw up close how well the hospital’s nurses and staff treated their patients when her son spent 12 days on the pediatric floor due to appendicitis.
The CDH Foundation, which works to help CDH families and Alabama NICU families navigate life with a medically complex child once they return home, had previously planned to make snack baskets for the waiting room for neonatologist Dr. Audra Prince.
Once the pandemic began, they turned their attention to helping the hospital’s staff.
The foundation had worked with Mark Weeks, the owner of Barberitos in Auburn, in the past, and together they were able to provide meals recently in another effort to help a local business and give food for hospital staff.
“We wanted to do something kind and nice for the health care workers in the neonatal group, the pediatrics group and the well-baby group — basically the whole third floor of the hospital. We at least wanted to start with a good meal because I know they’re working longer shifts and things are crazy up there,” Register said. “I feel like a lot of them are probably having to do things that aren’t necessarily in their day-to-day job description. If they’re like the nurses we had, they’re doing it happily and without complaining. We just wanted to let them know the community cares about them.”
To simplify the process for the hospital and its supporters going forward, EAMC is asking those wanting to provide meals for the staff to do so by donating to the EAMC Foundation in a specific fund set up for that purpose. Donors can give online or write a check made out to EAMC Foundation with “COVID-19 Fund” written in the “Memo” section of the check.
When asked about the outpouring of support for the hospital, Register pointed to the multiple tragedies that have occurred in Lee County over the last year.
From the shooting of Auburn police Officer William Buechner to the March 3 tornadoes to the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, the community has endured so much together. Through acts like providing food for hospital workers, the community is able to show their neighbors how much they care about them while they risk their lives during the pandemic.
“I think those types of tragedies either destroy a community or bring it together. I think that our community leadership — everybody from both mayors to Jay Jones and the sheriff’s department, the coroner (Bill Harris) and everybody you see on the news — have done an extremely good job in binding the community,” Register said. “I think all of these different non-profits wanting to support our hospitals are sort of an extension of all the things that we’ve been through as a community and show what good leadership we’ve had. I also think it shows our hospital is very appreciated.”
