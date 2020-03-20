Local restaurants have shut their dining room doors due to a state ordered public health mandate in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Here are the local restaurants, excluding fast food and chain restaurants, that we know of that are still offering take-out or curbside service:
Acre
- Service offered: Curbside pickup, alcohol sales
Ampersand
- Service offered: Pick-up, alcohol sale
Amsterdam Café
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Another Broken Egg Café
- Service offered: Take-out
Arricia Cucina Italiana
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Auburn Nutrition
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Baberitos
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
- Service offered: Curbside pickup, take-out
Big Mike’s Steakhouse
- Service offered: Take-out, selling grill packs
Bistro to Go
- Service offered: Take-out
Bow & Arrow
- Service offered: Drive-thru, alcohol sale
Brick Oven Pizza
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Burn Nutrition
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Butcher Paper BBQ
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Bryon’s Smokehouse
- Service offered: Take-out
Café 123
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Chicken Salad Chick
- Service offered: Drive-thru, take-out
County’s Barbecue
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Cup & Saucer
- Service offered: Home and office delivery
The Depot
- Service offered: Curbside pickup, alcohol sales
Drive By Tacos
- Service offered: To-go
Good Ol’ Boys
- Service offered: Pickup, delivery
Gourmet Tiger
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Fratelli’s
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Frutta Bowls
- Service offered: Curbside, take-out
Hamilton’s
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
The Hound
- Service offered: Curbside pickup, alcohol sales
Irish Bred Company
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers
- Service offered: Curbside pickup , drive-thru, carry out, local delivery
Johnny Brusco’s Pizza
- Service offered: Curbside pickup, take-out
Laredo Mexican Grill
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
La Cantina
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Lucy’s
- Service offered: Curbside pick-up, alcohol sales
Mama Mocha’s
- Service offered: Grab ‘n go
Ma Fia’s
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
The Mason Jar
- Service offered: To-go
Mikata
- Service offered: Take- out
MK’s Asian Kitchen
- Service offered: Take-out
Moe’s Original BBQ
- Service offered: Curbside pickup, take-out, alcohol sale
Niffer’s
- Service offered: Pickup
One Bike Coffee
- Service offered: Drive-thru
Resting Pulse Brewing Company
- Service offered: Curbside pickup, take-out, alcohol sales
Red Clay Brewing Company
- Service offered: Curbside pickup, alcohol sales
Savanh Thai Kitchen
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Susie K’s
- Service offered: Curbside pickup , carry-out, delivery
Sword & Skillet
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Tacorita
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Venditori’s
- Service offered: Curbside pickup, take-out
The Waverly Local
- Service offered: Curbside pickup
Wilton’s Catering
- Service offered: Home delivery for casseroles
Yum Yum’s
- Service offered: Drive-thru’
Zoner’s Pizza Wings & Waffles
- Service offered: Pickup
