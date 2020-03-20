Take out
Local restaurants have shut their dining room doors due to a state ordered public health mandate in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

Here are the local restaurants, excluding fast food and chain restaurants, that we know of that are still offering take-out or curbside service:

Acre

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup, alcohol sales

Ampersand

  • Service offered: Pick-up, alcohol sale

Amsterdam Café

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Another Broken Egg Café

  • Service offered: Take-out

Arricia Cucina Italiana

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Auburn Nutrition

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Baberitos

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup, take-out

Big Mike’s Steakhouse

  • Service offered: Take-out, selling grill packs

Bistro to Go

  • Service offered: Take-out

Bow & Arrow

  • Service offered: Drive-thru, alcohol sale

Brick Oven Pizza

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Burn Nutrition

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Butcher Paper BBQ

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Bryon’s Smokehouse

  • Service offered: Take-out

Café 123

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Chicken Salad Chick

  • Service offered: Drive-thru, take-out

County’s Barbecue

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Cup & Saucer

  • Service offered: Home and office delivery

The Depot

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup, alcohol sales

Drive By Tacos

  • Service offered: To-go

Good Ol’ Boys

  • Service offered: Pickup, delivery

Gourmet Tiger

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

 

Fratelli’s

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Frutta Bowls

  • Service offered: Curbside, take-out

Hamilton’s

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

The Hound

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup, alcohol sales

  Irish Bred Company

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup , drive-thru, carry out, local delivery

Johnny Brusco’s Pizza

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup, take-out

Laredo Mexican Grill

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

La Cantina

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Lucy’s

  • Service offered: Curbside pick-up, alcohol sales

Mama Mocha’s

  • Service offered: Grab ‘n go

Ma Fia’s

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

The Mason Jar

  • Service offered: To-go

Mikata

  • Service offered: Take- out

MK’s Asian Kitchen

  • Service offered: Take-out

Moe’s Original BBQ

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup, take-out, alcohol sale

Niffer’s

  • Service offered: Pickup

One Bike Coffee

  • Service offered: Drive-thru

Resting Pulse Brewing Company

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup, take-out, alcohol sales

Red Clay Brewing Company

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup, alcohol sales

Savanh Thai Kitchen

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup  

Susie K’s

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup , carry-out, delivery

Sword & Skillet

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Tacorita

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Venditori’s

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup, take-out

The Waverly Local

  • Service offered: Curbside pickup

Wilton’s Catering

  • Service offered: Home delivery for casseroles

Yum Yum’s

  • Service offered: Drive-thru’

Zoner’s Pizza Wings & Waffles

  • Service offered: Pickup

