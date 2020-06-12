Two downtown Auburn restaurants have closed this week due to resurgent COVID-19 concerns.
Amsterdam Café and the Auburn Draft House are both closed temporarily due to staff or patrons testing positive for the virus.
Draft House was notified that a restaurant patron tested positive for COVID-19, according to a sign posted outside of its restaurant.
“We have been notified that someone has tested positive for COVID-19 that was at our restaurant last Saturday night,” the sign reads. “Erring on the side of caution and for the safety of our patrons and staff we have decided to close Draft House until next week.”
Amsterdam Café was notified Thursday that a staff member tested positive for the virus. The restaurant will be closed until at least Tuesday, the restaurant said in social media post.
“At that point, the staff member never returned to work,” the statement reads. “As a precaution for the safety of our customers and staff, we are closing to allow for a deep cleaning and sanitation of the restaurant.
“We are also encouraging all staff members to get tested, and we are covering the cost of the test for those who are not already covered by insurance.”
