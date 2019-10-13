Four east Alabama fire departments have been awarded a Regional Assistance to Firefighters Grant by the Department of Homeland Security.
The Farmville and Salem volunteer fire departments and Southwest Lee County and Huguley fire departments worked together to secure the $534,000 in grant money.
A condition of the grant is that each department will have to contribute 5 percent of the amount in matching funds.
Equipment updates
Joshua Datnoff, president of the Lee County Firefighters Association, said the funds will go to replacing old or outdated self-contained breathing apparatus for each of the fire departments.
With smaller departments like Farmville having to rely on an annual budget allocation of $24,000, there isn’t usually enough money left over to cover equipment maintenance.
“We have to rely on applying for and being awarded grants in order to give our firefighters the equipment they need to carry out their missions,” Datnoff said. “By us getting this, this is huge.”
New breathing apparatus
The departments plan to use the money from the grant to purchase 75 self-contained breathing apparatus, with Farmville getting 16, Southwest getting 10, Salem getting 25 and Huguley getting 24.
The Southwest Volunteer Fire Department will oversee their purchase.
