Alabama continues to celebrate its bicentennial year, and one of the more common manners of marking the occasion is the publication of several books during 2019 paying tribute to the state’s history, culture and way of life.
One such pictorial book recently released by NewSouth Books, based in Montgomery, is the hardback coffee table sitter “My Alabama” by photographer John Dersham. The book includes a forward written by former Auburn sports star Bo Jackson.
The Alabama Bicentennial Commission supported production of the book.
It includes several photographs from Lee County and surrounding counties, such as the waterfalls at Chewacla State Park and scenes from rural highways in Chambers, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.
“’My Alabama’ is organized seasonally. Follow Dersham through a warm, green Alabama spring on the Cahaba River to a summer evening on Cherokee County’s Weiss Lake,” its marketing material explains. “Throw on a coat on a frosty morning and find one of the state’s many waterfalls, like Pisgah Gorge Falls, or wander a path on the snow-covered Lookout Mountain.
“You’ll move past breathtaking landscapes, scenic village crossroads with rustic country stores, and gleaming cityscapes shining in the evening light.
“From Guntersville Lake to the peaks of Monte Sano, from the port of Mobile to rural St. Clair County, Dersham captures the astonishing varied beauty of the Yellowhammer State in every shot, proving himself to be a photographer unlike any other.”
“My Alabama,” 224 pages with a retail list price of $40, is available in local stores. For more information, look online at newsouthbooks.com/myalabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.