Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that Loachapoka High School and Lee-Scott Academy have received his office’s 2019 Safe Schools Award.
The honors are part of the annual Safe Schools Initiative Awards, which recognizes schools throughout the state for “building a culture for school safety,” according to Marshall’s announcement.
Lee County Schools Superintendent Mac McCoy called the award a “tremendous honor,” commending Loachapoka High’s hard work.
“There are many facets to maintaining a successful organization,” he said. “One element we have prioritized in Lee County Schools is to work collaboratively and consistently with all stakeholders to promote the safest school environment possible.”
Through working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer division, McCoy added that the school system provides “an environment that is safe and conducive for learning.”
Four other local schools were also recognized by Marshall’s office. Creekside and Wrights Mill Road elementaries in Auburn received a 2019 Certificate of Building a Culture for School Safety, along with Opelika Middle and Opelika High schools.
“Our administrators and staff work diligently to maintain a culture of safety in all of our schools,” Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors said. “The relationship and communication we have between our students and teachers is critical to maintaining a safe environment. It’s an honor for Opelika Middle School and Opelika High School to be recognized for their efforts.”
Marshall will visit Loachapoka High School and Lee-Scott Academy later this year to present the awards in person.
