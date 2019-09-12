Thick black smoke filled the air as Flight 11 hit the World Trade Center 18 years ago in an event that would mar American history. Seventeen minutes later Flight 175 hit the second tower.
2,595 people lost their lives in the attack at the towers and 157 victims were on the flights.
Since that day on Sept. 11, 2001, Americans have remembered on its anniversary the fallen, and all those who stepped in to help.
Honored At Breakfast
Pick Elementary School opened its doors Wednesday morning to the Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Children exited the carpool line, slinging their backpacks on and headed to the front doors with officers there to greet them.
The officers were smiling and echoing "good morning" to the children, allowing them to be introduced to local first responders in a more personal way.
These men and women then sat with one another, getting to better know the different divisions of safety within the bounds of Auburn and Lee County.
Volunteers had prepared a buffet breakfast, along with coffee and juice, for the men and women, and then Debbie Brooks, principal of Pick Elementary welcomed the first responders.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, education administrator of prevention services Greg DeJarnett from the Alabama State Department of Education, and Beth Witten, Auburn mayor pro tempore, attended the breakfast to help recognize the sacrifice made by first responders on a daily basis.
“I was just reading this morning, a gentleman who was in the Air Force has written a book and he said the people on Flight 93 took the measure that he didn’t have to take as he was trailing behind that flight, thinking about having to take that plane down,” Anders said. “And it just makes you remember that all of you go do all the things that we don’t have to do.
"And each and every day we should be eternally grateful for that.”
Rep. Joe Lovvorn, state house district 79 and battalion chief for Auburn Fire Department, attended the breakfast with some of the men in the department.
“It’s important for us to continue to remember, continue to give thanks for the lives we have and remember those that are in the military that are still fighting to defend the freedoms we enjoy today,” Lovvorn said.
'OUR first responders'
This is not the only event that Auburn City Schools has held for first responders and it won’t be the last, said Chris Hardman, safety coordinator for the schools.
“Ever since 9/11, the school system has found ways to invite us out and include us in ceremonies throughout the year,” Lovvorn said. “And I appreciate Pick Elementary taking time today to host us and take time to remember those that lost their lives on 9/11 and remember how our lives changed after 9/11.”
Throughout the year, the system hosts first responders at different schools, allowing them to become familiar with the campuses, students and each other.
“People typically think of first responders as just police,” Hardman said. “We look at it as our fire family, our emergency management, our sheriff’s deputies, our whole community of first responders.”
Daniel Chesser, public relations specialist for Auburn City Schools, said that it is good for children to see these men and women in uniform.
If first responders ever have an emergency at a school campus, attending these events allows them to become familiar with the location.
Lovvorn thanked the community for its support.
“On behalf of all the men and women that serve in uniform in our community, we just would like to thank the community for that opportunity,” Lovvorn said. “It takes all of us. If we didn’t have a thriving community that gave back so much, we wouldn’t be able to have the tools and resource we have that protect.”
Tornado response
The thanks echoed throughout the EAMC education center as part of the service that honored first responders at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The service was not only a remembrance of all those who lost their lives in the 2001 attack but also of all those who died on March 3 in the killer tornado that ripped through Lee County.
“We wanted to expand it this year because of all the first responders and the enormous job that they did during the tornadoes and with the search and rescue efforts,” said Laura Eason, EAMC chaplain.
During the service, the guests watched a video presentation of photos taken during the aftermath of March 3, including photos of the work first responders did during the tragedy.
A candle was lit and placed in the center of a table covered in black cloth - in remembrance of the 9/11 victims. Then 23 other candles were placed around it to represent those who lost their lives to the tornado.
“I’ll never forget March 3rd of 2019,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said. “That’s only been six months ago, yet in one sense it seems much much longer and in other ways it seems like it was only yesterday.
"But our first responders - you folks. What a magnificent job you did on March 3rd. You do a great job everyday, but on March 3rd you went above and beyond.”
AU remembers
Auburn University’s ROTC program held a memorial service Wednesday in remembrance of the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.
The Marine Core and Navy ROTC filed onto the lawn facing William F. Nichols Center in three single-file lines, then stood hands behind their back and solemn-faced at 7 a.m. Student veteran and biomedical science major Liyah Stewart sang the National Anthem, followed by Marine officer instructor Alex Goetz delivering a heartfelt and encouraging speech.
Goetz advised everyone in attendance to remember that every day isn’t promised, but he encouraged them to walk away from the service with the intent to do good.
Assistant Marine officer instructor Josue Caro said the importance of remembering the attacks on 9/11 within the ROTC program is to help future generations of officers remain aware.
Staff writer Jasmyne Ray contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.