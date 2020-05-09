Warren Tidwell sees his line of work and mission as a privilege, and that is how he attacks each day as leader with the East Alabama chapter of Hometown Action.
Hometown Action is an Alabama-based organization which, during times of crisis, helps organize volunteers and help communities. The organization has been extremely active in response to tornadoes, including last year’s tornado that hit Lee County and killed 23 people.
“We live in an exceptionally giving and caring community in Auburn and Opelika and the surrounding areas in Lee County,” Tidwell said. “We saw that after the tornadoes, and when people saw an opportunity to help, they jumped right in.”
He also was on the front lines when the tornado hit Tuscaloosa and Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast.
“I’ve been doing disaster-relief organizing for about 20 years,” Tidwell said. “The effort in Beauregard is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. … The way our community and people came together was unbelievable, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”
He takes pride in serving communities like that in which he grew up.
“My heart is in the rural South; I come from the rural South,” Tidwell said.
“We are in this together and we can get through these things together.”
The coronavirus pandemic has presented a different sort of challenge, but as Tidwell has witnessed time and time again, the community responds when those around them are hurting.
He has organized the East Alabama Mask Makers in response to the nationwide, but also local, need for personal protection equipment such as masks.
“At this point, it has expanded into a seven-chapter, statewide network,” Tidwell said. “This is born out of Auburn and we have the biggest chapter and the most active chapter here.”
Other chapters are the North Alabama Mask Makers in Huntsville, West Alabama Mask Makers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama River Region Mask Makers in Montgomery, South Alabama Mask Makers in Andalusia, Alabama Wiregrass Region Mask Makers in Dothan and Alabama Gulf Coast Region Mask Makers in Mobile.
“There are over 600 volunteers statewide who are involved in this project right now,” Tidwell said. “A lot of what I do as an organizer is due to the fact that we have so many great people here.”
Volunteers sew the masks and then the organization helps distribute them to those in need.
Tidwell is impressed with the community’s response to the need, and the Facebook group has already grown to over 400 people.
The Facebook page has instructions for making the masks and request forms for those needing the masks.
“The people of this community deserve so much credit for the work they are doing for each other,” he said. “I’m just the lucky son of a gun that gets to bring folks together and see them work.”
Auburn University psychology professor Jenny Robinson knew she wanted to find a way to help the community by sewing masks, but credits finding Tidwell’s group with providing the organization to make the greatest impact possible.
“The whole is greater than the sum of the individual parts, and I really feel like that is what this is,” she said. “It takes everybody’s unique skills and contributions to create something that is much greater than us as individuals.”
The response from women in the community doesn’t surpris Tidwell, but he credits them for a majority of the “manpower” supplied in providing the masks.
“Nationwide, we are seeing a modern-day ‘Rosie the Riveter’ kind of thing going on,” Tidwell said. “People are coming together. Women are stepping up, particularly the women, to once again take care of their communities.
“That is a really cool part.”
