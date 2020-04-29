Gov. Kay Ivey’s relaxing of some COVID-19 restrictions was welcomed by Lee County leaders and businesses Tuesday, even if the new measures set to go into effect this weekend didn’t go as far as many of them had hoped.
Retailers can open this weekend, with limits on how many customers they can have at one time; the restrictions on restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery will continue through May 15.
Some downtown Opelika shops could start reopening this weekend, however.
“I think it’s going to be great for our retail businesses ... but it’s going to take time for some,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward, who added later, “We could have four or five retailers, at least, who will be able to open up pretty soon.”
Jimmy Sharp, owner of John Emerald Distillery in Opelika, said he plans to reopen.
“I think we’ve decided we’re gonna open...with just a limited amount of seating outside. Initially, we’ll do table service so that no one has to approach our bar,” Sharp said.
John Hamner, owner of Mike and Ed’s BBQ in Auburn, was disappointed.
“You don’t really want to know my thoughts, I think the whole thing’s a bunch of bull crap. I don’t believe this is as big an issue as it has been made out to be,” Hamner said. “It’s just going to keep our bottom line down.
“We have cut staff and done everything we can to advertise that we’re open for take-out. We have a decent amount (of take-out customers)for what we felt we were doing compared to what we’re doing now.”
Other reactions were more restrained.
“(Ivey) made the decision to hold off on opening restaurants, and I have to trust the opinions of the health care professionals. I’m not a medical specialist, I’m not a doctor and I’m not looking at that data, but they are, every day,” said Hans Van der Reijden, managing director for The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center in Auburn. ”And so, if that is a step in-between to eventually — in the next couple weeks hopefully — move to the next phase, then that’s a decision that I can only accept.”
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders was hoping for a bit more, too.
“I’m very pleased that (Ivey) has reopened some of the businesses that were closed ... I look forward to the day that all our businesses can be reopened,” Anders said.
He added that the shops cleared to open have a duty to their fellow citizens and businesses to sanitize against COVID-19 and obey the other rules, like not allowing more than half of its capacity of customers inside at any one time.
Meanwhile, Opelika will keep its capacity restriction to 20 percent.
“They need to be mindful of those who could be susceptible. It’s important for all of us to live the right way and the do the right thing to keep the community safe,” he said.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller was also hoping to get bars, restaurants and more types of businesses going again, but he supported Ivey’s cautious approach.
“I was pleased with it, but I wish more things could be open, like barbershops, because I need a haircut,” Fuller quipped.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.