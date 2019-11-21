Looking for fresh ideas to spruce up that same turkey recipe you’ve been using for years?
Students from several area schools have been giving us cooking tips and tricks to bring to our holiday dinner tables throughout the years.
Here are some of the best tips on how to cook the ideal turkey, as told by area school children.
Taylen Barnes: “I would put ice cream in it, chocolate, whipped cream and sprinkles and chocolate candy and cake.”
Whit Cooper: “I would put gravy on top and cookie dough in it.”
Ivy Crayton: “I would put chocolate cookies in it—100! And strawberries, candy, pepper dressing, salt and that’s it.”
Angelina Dong: "I would hunt a turkey first, or buy it from a turkey farm. I would kill it, put it in the oven for 20 minutes, then take it out to see if it's ready. I would put vegetables on it, put it in the oven again, and get it ready for the family. I would like pumpkin pie. I would have lemon with the turkey, or barbecue, and probably some berries."
Charlie Hamrick: “My dad and I cook the turkey, and I help him marinate it with salt and pepper and this special sauce that he makes and gets a needle to put it in the turkey.”
Brandon Heard: “I think I would just add a little sugar so it would be sweet, and put it on the stove.”
Camille Heard: “I would cook it on the stove and add pie to my turkey.”
Kara Holden: "I would kill a turkey, and then put it in the oven. I would take it out and cut it open, and put some rice and ketchup in it, and put it back in. Then I would put some mustard on top and eat it. It would take about 10 minutes. Then I would have some ice cream, Oreo pudding, and Oreo ice cream."
Colt Holmes: "I would get a ham to cook, not turkey. It takes four hours. I would have bread and mashed potatoes with it. But ice cream is my favorite treat on Thanksgiving, and then chicken."
Audrey Holt: "I would buy turkey from the grocery store and put it in the oven for 15 minutes. Once it was done, I would put lettuce for the turkey for just decoration, and then I would put desserts by the turkey."
Bailey Landers: “I would kill the turkey and then put it on the stove. My favorite Thanksgiving food is macaroni and cheese, and I think it’s cooked by macaroni string things and you put it in a little plan, and you might put it in the microwave.”
Christian Madzar: “I would just buy it from the store and cook it and put pepper and salt or some kind of spice. My favorite Thanksgiving food is chicken. Eat more chicken.”
Warren Martin: "I would get a turkey, and I would put nuts on it. I would put it in the oven for five minutes, and have cake, caramel cake. And banana pudding."
Zechariah Meadows: “I would put green beans in it, and on it I would put some ranch dressing.”
Anderson Melnick: “I would put ginger on it and then stuff it with chicken salad.”
Skylar Page: “I think I could use some grease and go to the store and use some grease for the turkey. I would put in some meat.”
Justin Schultz: "First, I would get a pan and put a turkey in it. I would cook it for an hour and a half, and saute it with pepper and salt. I would put on barbecue sauce, lettuce under it and tomatoes and put corn on the sides. Then I would make cornbread, and pumpkin pie with vanilla ice cream."
Radric Williams: "When I cook the turkey, I will spread oil on it. And I will spread rice on it too, then put some ketchup on it. It would cook two hours. I would make a salad with lettuce and tomatoes. I would make an ice cream sundae in a big bowl. At the bottom, I would put green mint, and I would put Oreo ice cream. Then two giant chocolate coins, then some little chocolate chip cookies, then strawberry ice cream, and spread some M&Ms and Snickers bars and sprinkles and whipped cream. I would put a giant cookie on both sides and put a cherry on top."
