There’s a quote by Fred Rogers, former star of the PBS show “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood,” where he recalls an important lesson his mother taught him as a child.
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers,’” he said. “You will always find people who are helping.”
Everyday volunteers
Just moments after tornadoes tore through Beauregard last March, entire communities joined together to help with recovery efforts and volunteering for different tasks in the aftermath. Among those helpers were members of Lee County’s own Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a group of volunteers certified to assist disaster response.
Jeremy Jones, a training officer for the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, said EMA has offered the certification course since he began working with the agency in 2014.
“We have a group of citizen volunteers that come out any time we have natural disasters,” he explained. “We sent out a notification saying that we had a tornado come through, and everyone that could volunteer, we brought over and started working with them.”
After letting the volunteers know what was needed as far as search-and-rescue and medical treatment, the team set out to affected areas and got to work.
Jones said the first night consisted of search-and-rescue operations and assisting first responders. The next day, the CERT team helped with secondary searches, and in the days following, they helped run volunteer reception centers.
Between efforts in Smith Station and Beauregard, Jones estimates 50-75 CERT volunteers came out to help.
'The greatest good'
Austin Jones, the program’s communications officer, said the goal of CERT is to supply additional manpower; helping live up to the motto of “doing the greatest good for the greatest number of people.”
“It was a huge asset to the county because we’ve only got so many firefighters before we start pulling them from other counties,” he said. “They’ll get there, but they won’t be there immediately, and our CERT team was out there immediately...doing the recovery and doing the rescues.”
The training that all CERT volunteers must go through is a 24-hour course, divided into two and half-hour sessions.
In addition to lessons and classwork, students will participate in a mock disaster scenario where they’ll be able to put what they learned to into use. By the end of the course, students will have learned everything from various medical treatment techniques to how to suppress a fire.
CERT volunteers come from all walks of life, including those who previously hadn’t had any sort of safety training, Jeremy said. All students come in with an openness to learn and help, he explained, and there’s always good participation.
“People that come to do the CERT program, they’re here to learn,” he said. “They’re here to help and learn everything, so it’s pretty good because they have that desire to help out and keep it going even afterward.”
For more information:
Additional information on the CERT program can be found on their page at ready.gov/cert. Lee County EMA will hold the certification course twice a year, usually beginning in August, Jeremy said.
Those interested can keep up with Lee County’s CERT team through Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
