Maggie Delight Robinson, 57.

Maggie Robinson was a beloved nurse at East Alabama Medical Center for nearly 40 years.
Robinson was killed in the area of Lee Road 39 during the March 3, 2019, tornado at the age of 57.
Her cousin and her cousin’s wife, Raymond Robinson Jr. and Teresa Robinson, as well as her aunt, Mary Louise Jones, were also killed in the storm.
Born Nov. 10, 1961, in Lee County, Robinson went on to graduate from Beauregard High School in 1979. She began working at EAMC when she was 17 years old as a nursing assistant in progressive care.
Robinson earned her RN in 1991. She would have celebrated 40 years at the hospital in the summer of 2019.
She also was a member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
