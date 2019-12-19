Mama Mocha’s brings “Longest Table” community dinner to downtown Opelika

When was the last time you struck up a conversation with a complete stranger?
While a scenario like this is outside of the comfort zone of most, Opelika’s Mama Mocha’s Coffee set the stage — or rather the table — for residents of all walks of life to come together.
The café lined a number of tables up in front of their First Avenue location on last week to create one long dinner table.
Owners Sarah and Taylor Gill’s hope is that day’s Longest Table event will be the first of many in the area. The couple got the idea to organize a Longest Table for Opelika after seeing a video of a similar event organized in Tallahassee, Fla.
“Really, this is about establishing relationships that you’ll have for the rest of your life. So, people getting together and just eating and meeting somebody new, being brave and just hearing different sides of the story,” Sarah explained. “I think that’s something we should be mindful of all the time.”
The goal for the event was to encourage residents from all areas of the city to come out to one central location for a meal of red beans and rice prepared by the Gills with the assistance of some friends.
Food preparations began the week before with gathering the necessary ingredients and chopping vegetables.
Using appliances in the cafe, in addition to a few Instapots belonging to friends to prepare the rice, the dinner was ready for an already gathering crowd of people by 3 p.m.
As everyone ate and got acquainted with one another, Sarah hoped to be able to ask for suggestions as to what they should do the same or differently for future dinners.
Before her husband, Taylor, started serving people, she reminded everyone gathered that the purpose of that day’s event was to get to know one another; encouraged them to be open-minded and remain tolerant of each other despite their differences.
“I think that actively pursuing inclusiveness, saying ‘Hey, who’s different from me?’ and ‘Hey, let’s get together and talk, let me hear your story;” Sarah began. “This is a way, a free event where we’ll feed you and so that was the premise that I think will carry on.”
Ward 2 City Council representative Tiffany Gibson-Pitts also attended the event and commended it for promoting diversity in the community.
“There’s a lot going on in our country right now and we can only do what we can for our town, so we can take baby steps and hopefully it will spread out to other areas,” she said. “Letting everyone know that we have more similarities than differences is a good thing, and it’s needed in order to move our area forward.”
