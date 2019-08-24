A man described as a pedestrian along railroad tracks remains in critical condition after being struck by a train late Friday night in Opelika.
Opelika police and fire personnel responded to the call at about 1:42 a.m. Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred on the railroad tracks in the wood-line near the end of Dorsey Street. A CSX train was involved.
The man was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, and was listed in critical condition, police said.
The name of the victim was not released as of Saturday morning pending notification of his family.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.