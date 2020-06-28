A 54-year-old man walking late-night hours on Interstate 85 was struck by a vehicle and killed during the weekend, according to Alabama State Troopers.
A Dadeville woman was killed in another accident when driving on Highway 50 and her car left the roadway and struck a tree.
Troopers reported the pedestrian death on I-85 occurred at about 3 a.m. Saturday, killing Anthony Bethel of Tuskegee.
The incident occurred at the 41-mile marker, approximately three miles north of Tuskegee. Bethel was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene after the collision. No other details were available Sunday as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continued to investigate, the Opelika Trooper post reported.
The Alexander City Trooper post reported that a single-vehicle crash at 8:31 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of Jarkia Jarnae Payne, 21, of Dadeville.
Payne was killed when the 2000 Nissan Maxima she was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree. Payne was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 50 at the 29-mile marker, approximately five miles north of Camp Hill.
Troopers continue to investigate that accident as well, and no other details were available Sunday.
