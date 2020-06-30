COVID risk map 6/30

The Alabama Department of Public Health released this map Tuesday showing the COVID-19 risk level in every Alabama county. 

 Alabama Department of Public Health

Lee and Russell counties are at a very high-risk level when it comes to COVID-19, according to a new COVID-19 data map by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

A color-coded state map displays four risk levels: very high, high, moderate and low indicated in red, orange, yellow and green, respectively. The risk level is based on the 14-day trend of COVID-19 cases in the county, ADPH announced Tuesday.

“For those counties that have had cases increasing for two weeks or more, that’s a red-level designation,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a Tuesday news conference. “For those counties that have had increases in the rates between a week and two weeks, that’s an orange-level designation or for those that are increasing for less than a week, that’s a yellow-level designation and for those few counties that have rates have decreased during that time, that actually becomes a green-level designation.”

Lee and Russell counties residents are encouraged to follow these recommended guidelines given by ADPH:

  • Wear face coverings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
  • Even when visiting family or friends, wear face coverings when within 6 feet of people outside your household.
  • Avoid all unnecessary travel. If you must travel, avoid crowded areas if possible.
  • Telework if possible. If not, maintain a 6-foot distance from others and wear face coverings at work.
  • Takeout, pickup or delivery from restaurants is strongly encouraged rather than dining in.
  • Avoid groups of more than 20 people.
  • Avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes or other residential care facilities.
  • Worship online or keep 6-foot distances between people of different households.
  • Children with COVID-19 should stay home or be sent home for school or child care if showing symptoms. Limit public interaction between children and do not allow children on public playgrounds. 
  • Tallapoosa County is at a high-risk level, while Chambers and Macon counties are at a moderate risk level.

To view the map, visit https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/b585b67ef4074bb2b4443975bf14f77d

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments