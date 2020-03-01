Today is primary day in Alabama for U.S. Senate and presidential candidates, as well as a handful of state court and government seats and an amendment to change the state’s board of education to appointed, rather than elected, members.

Here is information you need to know before heading to the polls.

Offices on the March 3

ballot

» President/Vice President

» One U.S. Senate seat

» Seven U.S. House of Representative seats

» Two Supreme Court Associate Justice seats

» Two Court of Criminal Appeals seats

» Two Court of Civil Appeals seats

» Public Service Commission president

» Four state board of education seats

» Circuit Court judges

» District Court judges

Primary election runoff

(if needed)

March 16: Voter registration deadline

March 26: Last day for voter to make application for an absentee ballot

March 30: Last day for voter to handdeliver or postmark an absentee ballot

March 31: Primary election runoff

General election

Oct. 19: Voter registration deadline

Oct. 29: Last day for voter to make application for an absentee ballot

Nov. 2: Last day for voter to handdeliver or postmark an absentee ballot

Nov. 3: General election

How to find your polling location

Visit myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview/.

Click on “polling place” at the top or bottom of the page.

Enter the county you’re registered in, last name and date of birth.

Click enter.

How to check if you’re registered to vote

If you aren’t sure if you’re registered to vote in Alabama, you can also find out your voter registration status at myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview/.

Click on “registration information” at the top or bottom of the page.

Enter the county you think you’re registered in, first and last name and date of birth.

Click enter.

The results will show you if you’re actively registered to vote, you’re polling location and what offices you can vote for in the upcoming election.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Applying for an absentee ballot requires some paperwork, which can be found at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting.

This link provides Alabama residents with everything they need to know about applying for and mailing an absentee ballot.

The website also has numerous absentee ballot application paperwork, which can be printed off and mailed to you county’s absentee election manager.

Photo ID

Alabama voters must have a specific type of photo identification at the polls in order to vote.

The following forms of photo ID are accepted at the polls:

» Valid driver’s license

» Alabama Law Enforcement Agency digital driver’s license

» Valid nondriver ID

» Alabama Law Enforcement Agency digital nondriver ID

» Valid Alabama photo voter ID

» Valid state-issued ID

» Valid federal-issued ID

» Valid U.S. passport

» Valid employee ID from federal government, State of Alabama, county government, municipality, board, authority or other entity of the state

» Valid student or employee ID from a college or university in the state of Alabama

» Valid military ID

» Valid tribal ID

If an Alabama resident does not have one of the accepted forms of photo ID, they can apply for a free Alabama photo voter ID.

