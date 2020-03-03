Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59.

Marshall Lynn Grimes loved nothing more than God and his Harley.
The 59-year-old was killed in the March 3, 2019, in Beauregard along with his fiancé Sheila Creech and his daughter’s best friend Taylor Thornton.
Grimes lived most of his life in Opelika and was a member of the biker group Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA).
He was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
