Mayor Ron Anders stood in the newly constructed and opened Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, in front of the residents of Auburn to deliver his first-ever State of the City address on Monday night.
“I’m proud to stand before you this evening in this wonderful venue on a campus of this wonderful university in this wonderful town to deliver my first State of the City address as your mayor,” Anders said.
Anders addressed the issues that had arisen in his mayoral campaign one year ago such as diversity and student housing. He informed residents on Auburn City Schools, relations with the university, roadways and city parks along with much more.
City Council
City council is an open affair, Anders said, and council members have worked to make it even more accessible to the community.
“We also want to hear from you,” he said. “Toward that end we’ve doubled the opportunities for citizen’s communications at council meetings, once to talk about the items on the agenda and then again to talk about whatever’s on your mind.”
Other council changes include the consent agenda. Council members vote on the consent agenda, which includes a number of agenda items all at once. This helps to intentionalize the meetings. Anders said that any council member can pull an item out of the consent agenda, however, to discuss it more openly.
“Early on in my tenure as your mayor, I identified four areas where I felt like this community needed to have a conversation: boards and commissions, diversity and inclusion, short term rentals and student housing,” Anders said. “To that end I appointed four task forces to address these important issues that I heard about from you during my campaign for mayor.”
Auburn University and Auburn City SchoolsWhile City Council has always had a time for Auburn University communications, delivered by a student, the council has made an effort for increased discussion with the Student Government Association, Anders said.
“As mayor I’ve continued the commitment to bring partnerships that was a hallmark of Bill Ham’s tenure,” he said. “If you know me at all, you know that one of my passions is supporting our youth so that they can fulfill their greatest potential. They are our brightest lights and our best hope.”
This communication with Auburn’s Student Government Association includes a monthly meeting, Anders said. One reason he is passionate about including students, he said, is that many grew up in Auburn and many will stay, or return later in life.
In addition to the university, Auburn is striving toward better schools for it’s younger students.
Alabama recently released the state school report cards and the Auburn City School district scored a 94.
“Our school board is proud that our parents don’t have to choose where they live in Auburn based on school district because all of our schools offer the same level of safety, the same quality of education, the same opportunities for our children,” he said.
New city projects
Downtown parking has always been an issue for residents at Auburn. The popular area, which includes famous Toomer’s Corner has limited parking but high turnout.
A new parking deck is planned for the area, Anders said.
Dinius park will soon join Auburn’s available parks for nature lovers, dog owners and families. The park will be considered passive, meaning that it will have limited man-made structures.
Additionally, a new skate park is under construction for Auburn that will not only serve this city, but Opelika as well.
Anders also shared the plans for a new community center for Lake Wilmore Park.
Another update that will help with communication is an app being released by the city: The Auburn Fix-It app.
This app, Anders said, will allow people to request city maintenance or non-emergency needs.
New Businesses
Over the past few weeks, several new businesses have joined the ‘Auburn family’. Shinwa Automotive and IP Plastics are among these.
“While we provide some abatements to these companies to offset their cost for building a new facility or purchasing new equipment, no taxes are abated that go towards Auburn City Schools, East Alabama Medical Center or the Lee County Youth Development Center,” Anders said.
“This means these companies will invest approximately $630,000 in our children’s futures. They’re also bringing nearly 300 jobs to our area.”
Auburn 2020, Auburn 2040For the past several years, Auburn has been working toward a plan created for what community leaders envisioned Auburn could be by 2020. It is now time to plan for Auburn 2040, Anders said.
One of the Auburn 2020 goals, he said, was to combine the city and county jails into one, which is now underway.
“As we reach 2020, I’m proud to have been a part of the Auburn 2020 plan, and to know that we have accomplished almost all of the 22 goals for 2020 that were set out in that document,” Anders said.
“When we reach for 2040, Auburn’s light will have shown for 200 years, as we will have reached the 200th birthday, both its founding and its charter.”
Lamplighter Awards
Before Anders finished his address, he introduced six Lamplighter Award winners: Alvin Willis, Cynthia Boyd, Donna Young, Eron Smith, Renee Richard Waldrop and George Echols. Echols, who passed away earlier this year, was represented by his wife, Pat, and children, Melanie and Kevin.
These awards are given to community members who have gone above and beyond for the city.
“These individuals are the first recipients of the mayor’s lamplighter awards to recognize all that they have done to shine Auburn’s light for us all,” he said.
