Medical ministry continues to provide care to community after 20 years

Dell Crosby is both an emergency medicine physician and a man of faith.
When Crosby’s church began organizing mission trips to countries overseas years ago, he offered up his services as a medical professional.
On the way home from a mission trip to Kenya, however, he began to consider how to better serve people in need in his own community.
“I loved doing it, and it’s a thrill to do,” Crosby said. “But there are needs here in Auburn and Opelika.”
Crosby and other volunteers began developing what would become Mercy Medical Ministry.
The effort has served “under reached” people of Lee County and surrounding areas for 20 years.
Crosby explained that while an emergency room’s purpose is to provide emergency care, some patients come to the clinic for treatment because they know they won’t be turned away for not having insurance or being able to afford treatment.
Mercy Medical has over 100 volunteers — 30 of whom are physicians — to treat and examine those who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to receive care.
Cory Harris, director of the clinic, said that most of the patients live under the federal poverty guidelines and have large gaps in care.
“Some of that has to do with access to care, specifically people who have no insurance or employer- sponsored insurance, Medicaid or for some Medicare,” he said.
Common conditions the volunteer physicians and nurses treat include diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and follow-up care after heart attacks, Harris said.
By working within the East Alabama Medical Center network and being acquainted with other medical professionals, Crosby said he was able to bring some of his colleagues in to volunteer with the clinic.
“We’re doing this because we called by God to do this,” he said. “I feel He wants us to trust Him by faith.”
The clinic has treated thousands of patients per year since opening in 2000, despite being almost completely reliant on donations for daily operations. Patients are even able to receive prescription medication from the clinic.
According to Harris, 80 percent of the clinic’s revenue comes from donations, with 20 percent coming from patients through whatever medical coverage they do have. Counting himself, there are only five staffers.
Harris is looking at trying to obtain grant funding for the clinic. This would allow for the hiring of a full-time physician, whereas currently it depends on volunteers.
Crosby works at the clinic two to three days a week, but a full-time physician would allow for the treatment of more patients and ensure the sustainability of services.
“Our No. 1 goal,” Harris said,“is to love people as Jesus loved them and preach the gospel.”
Knowledge of the clinic spreads mainly by word of mouth, but there is still a steady stream of patients. Other medical providers will pass Mercy Medical’s information and services along to patients in need.
“Auburn and Opelika has such a tremendous sense of community that we have an opportunity to really do something big here,” Harris said, “especially in medicine and helping the poor.”
Mercy Medical Ministry is at 1702 Catherine Court, Suite 1A, in Auburn.
Hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 334-501-1081.
