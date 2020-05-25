Opelika and Auburn staged Memorial Day services via remote over YouTube and Facebook on Monday, a concession to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak across Alabama and the nation.
Auburn residents watched from home as Mayor Ron Anders and former city councilman Dick Phelan hosted a 9 a.m. ceremony at the city’s Veterans Memorial Monument that was streamed live over Facebook.
‘A little different’
“I’d like to welcome everyone, and I’d like to thank you for joining us for our first-ever virtual Memorial Day ceremony,” Anders said. “This year’s Memorial Day looks a little different for all of us. You may not be able to gather with your family and friends for a barbecue like you usually do, and we’ve certainly adjusted our Memorial Day celebrations to come to you live online.”
Phelan, a former U.S. Navy captain, spoke about the service men and women that Auburn’s community has recently lost, including Cpl. Grady Jones, Maj. Pete Turnham, Command Sgt. Bennie Adkins and Lt. Mike Kosolapoff.
Jones passed away in December. He originally joined the Marines in 1968 and, after his Vietnam service, served as a police officer and member of Auburn’s Veterans Committee for many years.
Turnham passed away in September of 2019, and Phelan said he was almost 100 years old. The World War II was awarded the honor of Auburn Veterans Committee Distinguished Veteran in 2009, Phelan added.
Adkins, a Vietnam veteran, was named an Auburn Distinguished Veteran in 2016 and passed away on April 17 after contracting COVID-19.
“His historic efforts in one 1966 battle were later recognized in 2014 with the awarding of the Congressional Medal of Honor,” Phelan said.
Kosolapoff joined the Army in 1964 and served 23 years, with three tours in Vietnam. He came home to teach at Auburn High School. He was also very active in the American Legion as well as Habitat for Humanity. He was also honored as the Auburn Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year in 2013.
“These individuals are all American heroes,” Phelan said. “Let God bless America and may we always remember this and give thanks, not just on Memorial Day, but every day.”
Opelika remembers
Opelika offered a 25-minute program on the city’s YouTube channel, complete with a photo montage of local veterans, music and a message on the day’s meaning.
“We understand that this is quite a bit different from what we’ve done in past years,” Mayor Gary Fuller said at the beginning of the program. “But with COVID-19, this is the best way we could join together to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our great country.”
After a moment of prayer led by pastor Robin Wilson of First United Methodist Church of Opelika, things moved over to Greater Peace Baptist Church. There, De De Jackson sang a rendition of “America the Beautiful” with Altwone Littleton on piano.
U.S. Army veteran Jody Fuller offered stories from his time in the Army, including losing two comrades to IEDs on the battlefield in Iraq.
“My soldiers, my friends,” Fuller said, his voice cracking. “Wonderful, amazing, great Americans.”
He remembered Adkins, World War II veteran Kenneth “Husky” Kirkwood and other hometown heroes.
“These guys, they came back from the war and they served their country,” he said.
Opelika singer-songwriter Dallas Dorsey performed a cover of Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” then the program concluded with taps.
Thanks
Anders encouraged all Auburn citizens to thank a veteran today and any day.
“I want to encourage you to take time to reach out and thank a veteran in your life, whether they’re here in Auburn or not,” he said.
Auburn and its veterans committee usually host a Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast but it has been rescheduled. This year’s event will be postponed until Veterans Day in November.
