A memorial service is set in Birmingham to celebrate the life and legacy of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
The service honoring Blanchard is set for noon Saturday at Faith Chapel, memorial organizers announced.
"This memorial service is a celebration of Aniah's life and to commemorate who Aniah was and the impact her life and light' s having on the entire world," Faith Chapel said in a news release.
The service is open to the public.
Faith Chapel is expected to live stream the service on its Facebook page and its website, www.faithchapel.net/faithchapeltv.
Faith Chapel is located at 100 Mike Moore Boulevard, Birmingham.
Blanchard was kidnapped in October outside the Chevron convince store on South College Street in Auburn.
She was found dead in late November on in the wood lined area of Macon County Road 2.
A repast will be held for only family at a separate location. There also will be a private graveside burial for only family held on a date in the future, the church said.
Blanchard's family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Aniah's name to the following agencies: Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery, www.texasequusearch.org/get-involved/make-a-donation, Children's Hospital or Alabama, www.childrensal.org/foundation, or the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, www.gbhs.org, in honor of Blanchard's beloved dog 'Bloo.'
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder-kidnapping and capital murder-use of a deadly weapon while victim is inside a vehicle, in connection to the death of Blanchard. He is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond.
Yazeed was previously charged with first-degree kidnapping. He was charged with capital murder-kidnapping earlier this month.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Antwain “Squirmy” Shamar Fisher, 35, of Montgomery, is charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with Blanchard’s disappearance.
Fisher is expected to have his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Lee County.
David Lee Johnson Jr., 63, is charged with hindering prosecution for lying to police about who took Yazeed to Florida.
