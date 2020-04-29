Downtown Auburn businesses are suffering as fewer people are going out to eat and shop during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Downtown Merchants Association wants to help them with a T-shirt campaign: Keep Auburn Rolling.
“It’s our mission to advocate and provide for these downtown merchants,” said Jessica Kohn, downtown coordinator for the Downtown Auburn Merchant’s Association. “So whatever we can do, everything that we do really should reflect back on them.”
It follows up on the association's Keep Auburn Rolling hashtag launched a few weeks ago. Residents would post a picture of themselves supporting a business with the hashtag #keepauburnrolling to be entered for a chance to win a gift card, said Kohn.
The Downtown Merchant’s Association wanted to find more support for the businesses and decided to use the #keepauburnrolling for a T-shirt campaign.
T-shirts are being sold for $20 in either navy blue or white. When residents go to buy a shirt, they choose a local business to support. That business will then receive $13 of the individual T-shirt sale.
Shirts can be shipped or picked up locally, Kohn said.
“It’s very obvious that these merchants are hurting, very much so,” she said. “The T-shirts are really just an easy way … for the residents of Auburn to give back.”
What surprised Kohn, she said, was how many people outside of the city of Auburn have been purchasing the shirts.
“We have shipped just as many shirts out of Auburn city limits than we have had for Auburn residents,” she said. “So I think right there, that goes to show you just how special our Auburn community is, not just to our locals but to everyone who enjoys coming here to visit as well, that’s evidence.”
The shirts are a hit so far, she said.
“We had so many orders in the first four hours that it crashed our site,” she said. “So it was a huge response immediately. The response was immediate.”
The association has sold nearly 1,000 T-shirts, Kohn said.
Members of the community have been sharing the shirts on their Facebook and social media pages, encouraging others to buy the shirts as well, Kohn said. Councilmember Brett Smith wore during a recent virtual city council meeting.
Everything about the campaign has been local. Business owner Lauren Duncan, designed the shirts. Another local business, Stamp, is printing them. The shirts are being packed in a local business, Solaris.
Some businesses are receiving more support from the campaign than others, Kohn said, though every downtown business has had the support from at least one T-shirt.
“It should be enough to pay a bill for some people, and other people, maybe it’ll buy lunch,” said Eric Stamp, owner of Stamp.
Things could be difficult for downtown businesses for a while, Stamp said. Football season may play a role in how businesses bounce back.
“It’s a great shirt, one,” he said. “Two, the money goes right back to mostly small businesses that you know live here, spend their money here, kids are in school here.”
Kohn said that the association has no end date for the campaign; as long as it is helping businesses, it will keep selling them.
Shirts can be bought here: https://www.downtownauburnonline.com/keep-auburn-rolling/keep-auburn-rolling-t-shirt-hcymg.
