You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Already have access?
Log In
Create an account or activate digital
Sign Up
Two local ministers opened Opelika’s Ciity Council meeting Tuesday night.
Minister Kevin Flannagen of The Edge and pastor Hamlet Barnes of Mustard Seed Faith Center offered a joint prayer to show unity in light of the nation’s recent protests. Their message of unity and change carried on into the citizen communications portion of the meeting.
Some residents approached the council with overgrown land or property concerns while others came with their thoughts on how they can help the city’s racial progress.
“I want Opelika to be a beacon of light in the South where we have had the most racial injustice,” Opelika native Natalie Simpkins said.
In her remarks to the council, she called for residents to have access to the training materials used for the city police department, have teachers undergo bias management training and proposed that high school students be able to register to vote at school once they come of age.
Mayor Gary Fuller also touched on the tension during his remarks at the beginning of the meeting.
“I try to understand what they’re going through and to love them unconditionally,” Fuller said, emphasizing the importance of compassion and empathy. “Now is the time for our community to come together.”
Fuller also went on to praise the peaceful protest held at the county courthouse last weekend, believing that the protesters’ message was heard.
A large piece of business on the agenda was a resolution to award an $800,000 contract to East Alabama Paving Co. for a citywide project. This resolution was passed, along with another contract to Robinson Paving Co. to handle more general road improvements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.