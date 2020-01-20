Many towns throughout east Alabama will be hosting events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Auburn University will be hosting multiple events throughout the week to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Here’s the list:
Monday, Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast
» When: 7:30 a.m.
» Where: The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center
» Cost: $35/person
» More information: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20021_ustores/web/classic/store_main.jsp?STOREID=292&clearPreview=true
Day of Service
» When: 11 a.m.
» Where: The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Story Time
» When: 10-11 a.m.
» Where: Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers, Auburn
» More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/467099114228349/
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Critical Conversations: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture and Unsung Hero Award
» When: 7 p.m.
» Where: The Grand Ballroom at The Hotel at Auburn University
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Lunch and Learn: Financial Freedom as a Form of Social Activism
» When: 11:30 a.m.
» Where: Student Center 2222/2223, Auburn University
Student Experience Film: ‘Just Mercy’
» When: 7 p.m.
» Where: AMC Classic Auburn 14
Thursday, Jan. 23
Lunch and Learn Panel: ‘Race in America: A Reflection of the Last Decade’
» When: 11:30 a.m.
» Where: Cross Cultural Center for Excellence, Auburn University
Mobile Museum — MLK: The Dream Chronicles
» When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Where: Student Center, second-floor lobby, Auburn University
Friday, Jan. 24
Community Service
» When: 7-9 a.m.
» Where: Food Bank of East Alabama
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.