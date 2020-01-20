Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 25th Annual Scholarship Breakfast 2019

Auburn University Provost Bill Hardgrave welcomes guests at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 25th Annual Scholarship Breakfast. 

 Timothy Noordermeer/tnoordermeer@oanow.com

Many towns throughout east Alabama will be hosting events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Auburn University will be hosting multiple events throughout the week to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Here’s the list:

Monday, Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast

» When: 7:30 a.m.

» Where: The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center

» Cost: $35/person

» More information: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20021_ustores/web/classic/store_main.jsp?STOREID=292&amp;clearPreview=true

Day of Service

» When: 11 a.m.

» Where: The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center

» More information: https://auburn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6g2siFB3U2xel6J

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Story Time

» When: 10-11 a.m.

» Where: Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers, Auburn

» More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/467099114228349/

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Critical Conversations: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture and Unsung Hero Award

» When: 7 p.m.

» Where: The Grand Ballroom at The Hotel at Auburn University

» More information: http://ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Lunch and Learn: Financial Freedom as a Form of Social Activism

» When: 11:30 a.m.

» Where: Student Center 2222/2223, Auburn University

» More information: http://ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/

Student Experience Film: ‘Just Mercy’

» When: 7 p.m.

» Where: AMC Classic Auburn 14

» More information: https://auburn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6g2siFB3U2xel6J

Thursday, Jan. 23

Lunch and Learn Panel: ‘Race in America: A Reflection of the Last Decade’

» When: 11:30 a.m.

» Where: Cross Cultural Center for Excellence, Auburn University

» More information: http://ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/

Mobile Museum — MLK: The Dream Chronicles

» When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

» Where: Student Center, second-floor lobby, Auburn University

» More information: http://ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/

Friday, Jan. 24

Community Service

» When: 7-9 a.m.

» Where: Food Bank of East Alabama

» More information: https://auburn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6g2siFB3U2xel6J

