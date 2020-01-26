Julien and Kiersten Saunders paid off $200,000 in debt, including their home mortgage, began saving and hope to be ready for retirement by 2021.
Financial independence and freedom is the goal they try to share with others through their blog richandregular.com. The two spoke at Auburn University as a part of the school’s lunch-and-learn program for its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week.
The couple discussed financial literacy as part of the presentation, “Financial Freedom as a Form of Social Activism.”
Julien, who majored in business while in school, said that when he was younger he felt like when he was studying business, trying to grow his money or become financially free, he was pursuing selfish endeavors.
“Many of my friends were studying to be educators, studying … history, economic policy, and I felt like my focus on business was self-serving. I didn’t realize that you could focus on business, you could focus on building wealth, you could focus on making money and still help people. So I was really, really flawed in my thinking.”
Martin Luther King Jr. shared his experience of conviction in Albany, Ga., and sentence of 45 days in jail in his speech “The Case Against Tokenism.”
He chose to spend those 45 days in jail, rather than pay $178. But King never finished his sentence, however, because someone anonymously bailed him out.
“When I thought about being in business and the idea of building wealth, I used to think that that was an intentionally selfish act, and what I’m hoping you walk away with out of this conversation is that your building wealth doesn’t have to be,” Julien said.
“It can be a selfish act, but it can be the thing that affords you the right, or the ability, to bail out somebody because you’re passionate about what they stand for.”
A modern example, Julien said, could be giving to people in Flint, Mich., who still lack clean water.
“Financial freedom can be a form of social activism,” he said. “You can connect the two; they do not have to be exclusive.”
The couple added that to become financially free, there are five steps: knowing the purpose of an income; learning the fundamentals of money; utilizing tools in finance; learning about money; and establishing healthy habits for finance.
Julien said the purpose of money, of income, is to provide security, flexibility, independence and freedom.
“(Flexibility) is where most Americans stop,” Kiersten said. “This is why the savings rate is 3 percent because you get your check, you have your monthly income, you pay your basics, you pay your light, your energy, your house, whatever essentials you have, and then you have some money left over.
“You can choose to spend that and upgrade everything that you already bought, you can choose to save it, you can choose to invest it or you can give it away, you can donate it.”
Kiersten and Julien said they take their finances “past flexibility into freedom,” which means they do not need their paychecks and have their money invested.
There are tools to help people become savvy with their money in this 21st-century world.
Kiersten recommended apps like mint.com for budgeting and others like acorns.com and vanguard.com for investing.
Learning about money and finances should become a part of an everyday routine, Julien said. He said he loves to learn through podcasts and movies, visual or audio methods.
Kiersten, on the other hand, prefers to read.
“Bigger Pockets Money,” “Fire Drill Podcast,” “Choose Financial Independence,” “How to Money,” and “Paychecks and Balances” are five podcasts Julien recommends for anyone wanting to learn more about financial freedom.
“Inside Job,” “Playing with Fire,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Big Short” are four films he said are both entertaining and educational.
Kiersten listed five books that she recommends: “Your Money or Your Life,” “Quit Like a Millionaire,” “Work Optional,” “Financial Freedom” and “Broke Millennial.”
Some of the podcasts, films and books were made or written by friends of the Saunderses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.