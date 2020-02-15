Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March 3 primary elections in Alabama.
People have until midnight to electronically register to vote in the election. Voters can check their registration status and polling places at the Alabama secretary of state's website - https://bit.ly/3bFJRdb - or by calling 334-737-3635.
Robert Garris, the election manager for Lee County, said that there are 22 polling places throughout the county, with 237 poll workers including inspectors
Lee County and the rest of Alabama will have primaries for the 2020 Democratic Presidential election candidates and the Republican field in the U.S. Senate race.
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the GOP nomination for the seat he held for 20 years but faces a crowded and competitive field that includes U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and others.
The primary winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.
There is a proposed statewide amendment asking residents to switch to an appointed state Board of Education. The board has been elected since established by state law in 1975.
The amendment would allow the governor to “appoint a team of local educators and other officials to advise the commission on matters relating to the functioning and duties of the State Department of Education.”
Delegates to the Democratic and Republican National Conventions and Public Service Commission president are also on the primary ballot.
