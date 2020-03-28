The first of several move-out weekends for Auburn University students kicked off Friday, with them and their parents sweltering in sunny and muggy conditions to get dorm rooms emptied.
None of the freshmen lugging refrigerators, shelves, clothes and the like out of the dorms thought a coronavirus would chase them off campus so soon.
“I was pretty upset at first, but I understand — it’s scary now,” said freshman Megan Tomlin, who drove from Charlotte, N.C., with her mother, Beth. “But it has been really easy, transferring to do classes online. The only problem is just motivating yourself to do it at home.”
Sage Ralston, his Auburn freshman son, Buck, and daughters Kate Anne and Julia Kelly made the trek from Dalton, Georgia, to fetch Buck’s belongings. Sage has four kids at home now doing their school work, but he said they haven’t burned up the wireless router yet.
The big Ralston family concern is for Kate Anne, a senior nursing major at the University of North Georgia. She’s about to start an oncology externship at a hospital in Atlanta, which has been hard hit with COVID-19 cases. She’ll have to go into an apartment to spare herself and the family any exposure risks.
“It’s little daunting, but that comes with this calling,” said Kate Anne. “I know the Lord will take care of me.”
Freshman Allison Albert and her mother, Marti, drove all the way over from Dallas, Texas. For Allison the transition online has gone well — technologically, anyway. “It is definitely a lot harder,” she said. “It’s a lot more work to keep up with classes.”
Planning present and futureAuburn students have until the last weekend in June to get their belongings. They will continue with their course work online through summer school, but the university is planning for all of them to return to campus this fall.
For Bobby Woodard and his staff, that has meant making sure the students’ online experience is a good one and making certain they will return to safe, clean surroundings at the end of the summer.
“We are planning for the future, but we are also trying to be very agile,” said Woodard, the university’s senior vice president of student affairs.
The first job is getting the students through the current semester. His office is looking after more than 70 students who were unable to return home when the campus was closed earlier this month, and making sure the rest of the students have the online access they need to communicate with their instructors, advisors, research partners and the like.
“The biggest thing is that nobody is used to this — shelter in place,” Woodard said. “We want to make sure students know that the Auburn family is still there looking out for them.”
Both Woodard and University Senate Chairwoman and Math Professor Nedret Billor said the online experience appears to be going well, thanks to extensive use of social media and the students’ innate comfort with communicating online.
“We have completed our second-week online instruction,” Billor told the Opelika-Auburn News. “Based on the information that I receive daily at the President’s Cabinet’s meeting, the students are adapting online instruction well. Although we know that this is not an ideal way of teaching, this is the best option we have under these circumstances.”
There have been some faculty and students with issues around connectivity, but the university’s IT staff has been working with them to get those resolved.
Not the sameWoodard did concede that it’s not quite the same academic experience that normally lures faculty and students to campus.
“There’s nothing that can take the place of the face-to-face, in-person encounters, the drop-by conversations…that’s what we do well at Auburn,” Woodard said.
One of the students loading up Friday agreed with Woodard.
“I think everyone has transitioned to online classes well; I don’t haven’t any professors who have had trouble with it, either,” said freshman Alex Baras, who was loading his SUV with help from classmate and fellow Raleigh native Scott Williams. “… But not having that access to tutors has kinda sucked.”
If there is a silver lining, it’s the time Woodard and his staff have had to get ready for the fall semester.
“If there is a benefit to all this, we’ve been able to get a jump on planning for the fall,” said Woodard.
