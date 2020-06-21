Four people were shot when repeated gunfire rang out in north Auburn shortly after midnight Saturday night, leaving at least one in critical condition.
The Auburn Police Division responded to the 600 block of Railroad Avenue and North Donahue Drive at about 12:12 a.m. Sunday after receiving a complaint about gunfire at a residence.
"Upon arrival to the scene, officers located four individuals who appeared to have gunshot wounds," according to an Auburn police statement released early Sunday. "One victim was treated and released on the scene, another victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room, one victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, and the other victim was air lifted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery."
Three of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and the latter is in critical condition, the statement said.
Auburn University utilized its mobile phone AU ALERT system shortly after the shots rang out and police began responding, urging recipients via text and automated phone calls to "SECURE IN PLACE! Report of multiple gunshot victims just off campus near Railroad Av & N Donahue Dr. No suspect info available. Avoid area."
It was followed by another dispatch at 3:36 a.m.:
"Police still investigating shooting on Railroad Av. No indications of active threat to campus community. Stay vigilant; report suspicious activity."
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
