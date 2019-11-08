Mustard Seed Faith Center Ministries invites the community to come together for a night of prayer at its location at 109 N. 16th Street in Opelika.

The ministry adds that individuals outside of the city who are interested in the event, but unable to attend, can participate by calling into the Boston 24 Hour Phone Prayer Line at 712-432-8273.

When asked, key in 2186182 followed by the pound symbol and you will be connected. Those dialing in that wish to lead a prayer can then key in *1.

Once the recorded prompt lets you know your receiver is unmuted, you can then proceed with your prayer.

For questions about the Night of Prayer, please contact Pastor Hamlet Barnes (334-787-0436), Pastor Tom Tippet (334-524-9148) and Sunil Macwan (334-740-2505).

