The 69th annual National Day of Prayer celebration will be broadcast live on 2 local radio stations next week.

Hallelujah 1520 AM and Praise 88.7 FM will broadcast the Congressional Observance live from Washington D.C. Thursday, May 7, at noon.

The non-denominational observance was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. A later measure signed in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan set the first Thursday in May as the official date for the observance.

Visit praise887.com or www.iheart.com/live/hallelujah-1520am-6768/ for more information.

