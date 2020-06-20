The flies buzzed in between the brightly colored signs as the sun beat down on Terry Buford and his neighbors Friday afternoon, as they wiped the sweat beading on their foreheads and battled the smell that wafted toward them from across South College Avenue at D&J Enterprises’ Sandhill Recycling Center.
For many, the overwhelming scent of garbage is a daily reality.
Buford has held protests the past 3 weeks to bring awareness to a situation that he has dealt with for 8 years.
Buford has lived next to the Sandhill Recycling Center since it opened. At the time, it was supposed to be an inert recycling center, said former city council member Arthur Dowdell, who was on the council when the recycling center was approved.
“Inert means we would only bring stumps, leaves and roots and limbs and they would be ground up,” he said. “And it was our understanding that they would move them out of this Sandhill Recycling Center. But as you see over the years, it changed from a recycling station to an illegal trash dump.”
Now, dust is spewed into the air, trucks move in and out constantly and the trash is piling up.
After being turned down by attorney after attorney for 8 years, Buford finally found help with Julian McPhillips.
McPhillips said that the work going on in the recycling center is illegal for D&J Enterprises to continue.
“It violates the various environmental regulations including clean air, things like that,” McPhillips said. “The debris is very illegal.”
Dowdell said that after looking at the water in the creeks around the recycling center, the only living creatures in the water are frogs, not fish.
“So we’re concerned, why is it that fish can’t live in here,” Dowdell said. “Well we do know why fish can’t live in here, because of the toxins. Fish have to have clean water to breath.”
McPhillips sent a cease and desist letter to D&J Enterprises, but he has yet to hear a response, he said.
“As you should know, Mr. Buford has made numerous attempts over the years to get you and your company to remove or stop your environmentally dangerous operations, because they are causing numerous health problems for him and for other members of his family and neighbors,” McPhillips letter said.
Skyy Buchannan, who attended the protest Friday, spoke out about the health concerns that the dust and the debris has caused her family.
“My father passed away in his fifties, healthy, worked very diligently,” she said. “My childhood friend who taught us how to play softball, a tall, gentle giant, Patricia, passed away from cancer. My aunt May passed away with cancer. Another one of my aunts passed from cancer. There’s chemicals over there in that stuff … Something is making us sick and we’ve got to speak out.”
This protest gathered attention outside of just Auburn. Charles Steele, president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Atlanta traveled to Auburn for Friday’s protest.
Dowdell said he considers the situation to be environmental racism.
“Racism is a virus, just like COVID-19,” Steel said. “… This is a toxic waste and it kills people and we’re saying we’re going to bring a national march in here if we have to. We are here to bring about support and give these people some relief. This is not going to happen on our watch in the civil rights movement.”
