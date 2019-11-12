Climate change and sustainable ways to save our planet are at the forefront of today’s news and social media.
Younger generations are clamoring for change in the 21st century, in order to protect the oceans, wildlife and trees around the world.
Auburn University has created a new major in sustainable biomaterials and packaging to address the growing demand.
This degree program, introduced in the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences about a year ago, has grown to 10 students so far.
“New degrees are like a train sitting on a track: with all those boxcars, it takes a little time and a lot of effort to get the engine up to full speed,” said Scott Enebak, associate dean and professor in the school.
There also is a student-led group — the Sustainable Biomaterials and Packaging Society — that hopes to raise awareness for the major, said Philip McMichael, president of the group that he cofounded with Autumn Reynolds.
“We both felt that, as students, we are in a unique position to advocate for a better understanding of the potential of bio-based materials and sustainable packaging for our 21st-century world,” he said.
As with any degree, there is one big question: Will the students be able to get a job?
“Students can work in a broad range of areas when they graduate, and they will be able to communicate across disciplines to translate jargon into meaningful information to different sets of ears,” said Brian Via, an adviser of the Sustainable and Biomaterials and Packaging Society.
Classes are taught by professors drawn from many of the schools at Auburn.
“This degree covers a broad range of subjects from engineering to business, supply chain to life-cycle assessment, and of course, most importantly , sustainable products and processes,” Via said.
The degree is unique and one of the first sustainable biomaterials and packaging majors in the Southeast, according to Forestry and Wildlife Dean Janaki Alavalapati.
“Companies are moving toward the use of sustainable forest biomaterial for everything from packaging, cosmetics and automobiles to appliances, pharmaceuticals and commercial construction,” Alavalapati said. “This shift is due to environmental concerns and evolving technologies.”
This is why the classes focus on sustainable products, in order to reduce reliance on single-use plastics like plastic cups and straws at restaurants or packing for cosmetics.
“Younger generations have an increased environmental concern as well as awareness of the necessity of decreasing our impact on the planet,” said assistant professor Soledad Peresin. “Interest in green technologies, as well as bio-based alternatives to reduce packaging waste, is very appealing to them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.