Four authors held court in the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities before an audience that spilled into the hallway last month, everyone there to discuss “No Place Like Home, An Architectural Study of Auburn, Alabama, the First 150 Years.”
Emily Sparrow, Ann Pearson, Ralph B. Draughon and Delos Hughes co-wrote the book, which took years to complete.
“I learned that — I already knew this — Auburn’s a grand place,” Sparrow said. “It may not be the grandest place in all the world architecturally, but it’s a grand place.”
The back cover of the book lays out its purpose.
“The identity of Auburn, Alabama, once was that of a ‘lovely village,’ but today it is not a village and is no longer as lovely as when the sobriquet was bestowed,” it reads. “ … Here in ‘No Place Like Home’ they record what has not been destroyed, what they feel is worth preserving and celebrating, not just because it is old but because it has survived or deserves to survive.”
The authors are all native to Auburn or are longtime residents.
“For a long time, people would say ‘Where are you from?, and I mean 60 years, I’d still be saying Ozark, Alabama,” Sparrow said. “I’m never going to say that again, because I’m from Auburn. My heart is in Auburn.”
They spent years documenting historical locations in Auburn — where they came from, what they mean and how the city has been affected by them. Their goal was to spark a new interest in historic preservation in the community.
The book focuses on various Auburn locations.
The Auburn Female Masonic College’s chapel was removed from its location many years ago. People bemoaned the loss, but it was relocated and it is now Langdon Hall.
On the corner of Magnolia and Donahue stands a house that is now painted orange and blue, often rented out on game-day weekends.
“It was my duty to discover something about the house and the person,” Pearson said.
As she did her research, she learned more about who owned the house: Pauline Wilkins, who moved to Auburn from Montgomery and started Auburn’s first bakery.
“There is, for real, no place like home, and the more we worked on the book, the more I knew that,” Sparrow said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.