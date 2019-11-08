New business park development coming to Opelika

Opelika will soon add a 13-acre business park to attract new businesses.
The park, to be built by Hillstone Advatage Partners LLC at 3000 Hi Pack Drive, could house about 10 buildings, ranging from 7,000 to 45,000 square feet, near the bustling intersection of Interstate 85 and Gateway Drive.
Plans are for buildings that will suit multiple purposes, from warehousing, showrooms and even small-scale industrial use. The idea is to tap into nearby aerospace and automotive industries, as well as highway access for potential tenants to have expedited shipping and receiving access.
The first buildings on the property are expected to be complete by April 2020, according to broker John Eyster of Pointe Commercial Real Estate, who is marketing the development.
The park’s location is classified as a “quality opportunity zone,” which means future companies and businesses that come to the development may qualify for tax breaks and other savings.
Eyster explained that the first buildings would built without tenant specific fixtures. He said he can see the development housing logistics companies and manufacturers similar to those in the Auburn area.
Additionally, with Opelika being the midway point for larger cities like Montgomery and Atlanta, there are also regional advantages for potential tenants.
