The local institution has a lot more space to work with, thanks to its recent move down the street and a lot of volunteer support.
The Food Bank of East Alabama moved last week to 355 Industry Drive on Auburn's westside, just north of its old location.
"From humble beginnings in the old Auburn Post Office, the Food Bank has dreamed of more - more storage for fresh, healthy food, more room for volunteers, more efficient office and operations space, more members of our community rallying behind our mission,” said Executive Director Martha Henk. “We've accomplished much of that, but this is just the beginning.”
Henk said the new building offers:
• Expansion of production/warehouse area to include 40,726 square feet (more than double the old capacity):
• Frozen storage increases 20 percent and cooler storage capacity increases by 140 percent;
• Six times the space for volunteer work (2,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet)
• A dedicated shipping/receiving area with three loading docks.
The new building makes storing and distributing to the food banks agencies much more efficient, but the new space is more expensive, Henk admitted.
“And yes, this new building significantly increases our financial burden, but we are committed to this relocation because we know it will have a great impact on our ability to feed those facing food-insecurity in our service area,” she said.
Henk said one of the biggest hurdles – moving over 375 tons of food to the new place – was “helped greatly” by the Southern Union Truck Driving School, which loaned trucks and drivers. Volunteer inmates from the Lee County Sheriff's Department also helped out.
“I would be remiss in not saying that our relocation to this building is made possible by generous support by the community,” Henk added. “Jerry F. Smith and the JFSmith Group generously gave their services pro bono and it is truly their efforts that made our capital campaign a success.”
The Food Bank of East Alabama serves a seven-county area serviced by the Food Bank, including 64,780 individuals – over 17,500 children – in food-insecure households, said Henk.
For more information on how to volunteer, donate or utilize the services of the Food Bank of East Alabama, call (334) 821-9006 or visit www.foodbankofeastalabama.com.
