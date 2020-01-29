There's a new design for Auburn University license plates now available through local tag offices for cars and motorcycles.
The new design features the interlocking AU logo, orange and blue stripes across the bottom with “Auburn” in orange and “Alabama” at the top. The tag features six characters and personalization is free.
Proceeds go to the Auburn University License to Learn Scholarship Endowment Fund, a statewide program for freshman scholarships. Approximately $1.8 million in scholarships was awarded in 2018-19.
“The Auburn University ‘License to Learn’ program was initiated in 1988, and since then more than $35 million has been raised to support students through academic scholarships. Alumni and friends of Auburn can easily join this effort by purchasing a tag for their vehicle in the state of Alabama. Help us send more students to Auburn as well as promote Auburn on our highways,” said Gretchen VanValkenburg, vice president for alumni affairs.
The tag is $55 for first-time purchasers, plus the regular state vehicle fee of $24.25 from local tag offices throughout the state. Tag renewals for subsequent years of the same design and characters will be $50 in addition to the normal tag cost. Collegiate license plates may be purchased at any time, regardless of the individual’s tag renewal month.
Auburn tags are also available in Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Tag sales from North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas also benefit scholarships.
For more information, visit aub.ie/cartags/ or call the Auburn Alumni Association office at (334) 844-2960.
Jessica King is Director of Alumni Communications and Marketing at Auburn University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.