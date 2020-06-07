Ada Ruth Huntley took over as Auburn University’s new SGA president as COVID-19 kicked the nation into a panic it’s never seen before. She and her newly appointed SGA officers had to step in and lead Auburn as students were sent home, dorms shut down and classes moved online.
“COVID-19 and the transition to remote instruction has definitely been a challenge,” Huntley said. “There was no guidebook for me on ‘how to be SGA president during a global pandemic.’ I was faced with an unprecedented situation, and it was very difficult learning to adjust to serving and advocating for over 30,000 students without physically seeing them from day to day.”
Huntley was elected as Auburn’s SGA president in February. She had about a month to learn the job before the pandemic set in.
“I spent the first month after the election being transitioned into the role by our previous SGA executive team,” she said. “That consisted of many transition meetings, meeting campus partners and an SGA retreat. This set me up to be very prepared when I was officially sworn into office the week before the beginning of spring break.”
While students were out, however, the university decided to transition to remote instruction. That threw a wrench into SGA planning.
“I did not get too much time to serve while physically on campus before the university’s announcement to move to remote instruction,” Huntley said. “However, this has not stopped my team and I from being incredibly busy fulfilling SGA’s mission statement of ‘serving and promoting the individual student; unifying all that is Auburn.’ It truly has been a roller coaster, but I have enjoyed every minute of it.”
SGA Treasurer Caroline Willoughby said that one of the major goals has been to make sure students feel supported during this pandemic.
“Since the pandemic, we have been challenged with finding ways to serve the student body,” she said. “COVID-19 became the No. 1 student concern basically over night. It is not something we can control or something we anticipated.”
Willoughby said that without being on campus, it’s much harder to feel connected with the students she is serving.
“We have been working extremely hard ever since we have gone remote, and I am extremely thankful that this time did not become time that we lost,” said SGA Vice President Hays Kassen. “I am disappointed with the fact that we are not able to be on campus conducting normal operations within SGA, but I am definitely relieved that we have the capabilities to conduct some of those same operations remotely.”
Huntley and her team utilized Zoom to still see one another as they went through applications for SGA positions, prepared goals for the rest of the semester and next year and learned how to lead Auburn students.
“I never expected to lead our team meetings over Zoom when I ran for office in the spring, but I did expect to do this job to the best of my ability,”she said. “My team and I intend to do that whether on campus or through our computers, and I have been so proud of the way this team has led,” Huntley said. “I might have had to purchase some blue-light glasses to get through all of my daily meetings, but it is still such an honor to get to serve my student body as SGA president.”
Willoughby said there are distinct challenges with Zoom. She, Kassen, Huntley and the other members of the Student Government Association had a month or less to really connect with one another as a team before everything went remote.
“I would say the most difficult thing has been not being able to see my team face to face,” she said. “We have gotten a lot done via Zoom but it is really hard to form relationships especially at the beginning of a term with virtual meetings.”
Kassen echoed the sentiment, adding that technology issues also make it harder to get work done.
“It can sometimes be hard when people on a zoom call are having internet issues during a meeting, but there is really nothing you can do about that,” he said. “Not being able to have in person meetings can also be a challenge sometimes, but that is all part of it.
One of the roles of SGA president is to attend meetings, such as the board of trustees. Huntley’s first board of trustees meeting, however, was held by conference call.
“My mom (Elizabeth) also happens to serve on the board of trustees,” she said. “We looked forward to attending our first BOT meeting together, but we never expected it would be through my phone with us sharing a set of headphones. We made sure to take a picture to commemorate the moment and laughed about it.”
Auburn University has not officially announced its plans for the fall. The university has said that it will continue with modifications for students and employees through June 30 for the time being. There is no official decision regarding fall semester, however.
Huntley and her team need to prepare for their next semester, regardless.
“My executive team and I are in the process of solidifying our executive goals that we will give great attention to over the next year,” she said. “Many of our ideas have come from concepts in my platform like food insecurity and mental health.
I will share the finished product of those goal meetings in the near future, but our overall goal is to fulfill the mission statement of our organization to ‘serve and promote the individual student; unifying all that is Auburn.’”
