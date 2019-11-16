Auburn locals are likely now very familiar with the city’s new musical road. Anyone who drives down South Donahue Drive toward the stadium will hear Auburn’s fight song playing from the road.
This project, however, is the first of many on campus for engineering alum Tim Arnold.
“I’ve got a lot of Auburn-themed ideas, and hopefully, the university will let me make a few more of them come true,” he said.
“I’d seen musical roads before — there are two in the U.S., and one of them was from a popular TV commercial from Honda,” Arnold said. “It always stuck with me how clever that was to use math to create music.
Arnold spent a lot of time creating his masterpiece.
“A few years ago, it popped into my head that Auburn should have one on the exit ramps to I-85 as people get off at Exit 51, so that everyone — fan or rival — could hear the fight song as they arrived in Auburn.”
Austin Phillips, director of communications and marketing in the College of Engineering, said that one idea would place different parts of the fight song on different roads around campus.
If fans took a drive through the heart of the university, they could hear the full fight song play out.
Phillips saidt this project took Arnold about five years, so it may be a while before more fight-song snippets hit the streets.
Arnold started by figuring out how to make a long stretch of asphalt turn musical. Bumps placed on the road’s surface were set at intervals.
When cars pass over them, they create a vibration, he said.
However, the bumps are temporary. Phillips said the material should last about five years before it needs to be replaced.
The song is best heard if a car is traveling at about 35 mph. This means that the engineering project also is promoting safety, Phillips said.
Arnold had help from Auburn’s engineering school throughout the project.
“The College of Engineering assisted me by giving me a world-class education,” he said. “I graduated with an Industrial Engineering degree in 1994, and I’ve always said that it was at Auburn where I learned to think.”
Arnold was able to work with different departments in the College of Engineering including Chemical, Polymers, Mechanical and Aerospace.
“It’s always been an art installation and something that now belongs to everyone,” he said. “Someday soon, no one will remember who I am, but hopefully the War Eagle Road will be a part of Auburn for a long time to come.”
The road has garnered a lot of attention for Arnold. There are interviews, TV spots and videos flooding the internet.
Auburn can’t seem to get enough of its new fight-song road.
“It’s amazing to see how quickly and wholly the Auburn Family has embraced this road,” Arnold said. “Social media has been full this last week with shares and posts and fun comments — the best of them are people excited to get back to Auburn to drive over it and others that are proud of our school and our engineering program.”
Phillips said that the road is not only a fun way to play the fight song, but something that shows off the engineering department as well.
“My wife, who works for the College of Engineering, is very proud and our sons have enjoyed hearing people talk about it at their schools,” Arnold said. “More than anything, it’s been wonderful to give something back to Auburn and to see how happy people are about something that I made. I’m a proud Auburn man.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.